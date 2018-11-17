High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind with some of those Links that break the Jinx and getting you looking toward Round Two with wink/winks, me thinks

*****More on the way for you, but this is what we have so far on the Saturday Morning Rewind…*****

+++++Don’t forget Ragsdale will be hosting Kernersville Glenn this afternoon at 2pm, at the Kenneth T. Miller Stadium in Jamestown, on the Lucy C. Ragsdale High School campus….+++++

A little wink/winks, as some fans are right ready to be looking toward Round Two of the NCHSAA football playoffs and some fans, heaven forbid, might even be looking ahead to Round Three, and if you ask me, and nobody did, that might be taking it a bit too far, so let’s slow down this car, and give a glance at the First Round of this dance, and see which teams made the advance into ROUND TWO…

Here are those links that get the kinks out of your Saturday morning and open up your weekend to a whole new high school football perspective….

The Saturday Morning Rewind and let her rip/RIP…..

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera at the News and Record and his account of Friday night’s win by the Dudley Panthers over Lee County, down in Sanford, by a score of 29-26 Panthers….Joe Sirera with the N&R and their HSXtra section…

Here’s what the coaches were saying after the game:

“We played a great team tonight and got through by the skin of our teeth. Our guys kept fighting.” — Steven Davis, Dudley coach

Dudley will “always give you a battle and we knew it was going to be a battle tonight. The 3-AA bracket in the East is loaded. We knew the seed didn’t matter. It just meant that we got a home game. We weren’t overlooking Dudley because we know they’re a great program.” — Steve Burdeau, Lee County coach

CLICK HERE for the report on the Southeast Guilford-Cape Fear game from Philip Deutsch at the News and Record and their HSXtra section….

CLICK HERE for the Eastern Guilford Wildcats’ victory over the Greenville Rose Rampants and this one coming in from the N&R’s HSXtra correspondent Jason Gaertner…..

Here is a forward pass from EG Coach Joe Glass, and it will give you an idea of how the Cats’ came out to play last night…

What he said: “Our kids put up 28 points in the third quarter. Our receivers, especially, stepped up and made some big plays.” — Joe Glass, Eastern Guilford coach

“Our defensive coaches did an outstanding job. I have full confidence in them. Some of them have been coaching since before I was born.”

— Glass

(For EG 95 yards in penalties last night and for Southeast Guilford, 120 yards in penalties, and you have to hope that both of these teams got all of that excessive waste out of their system, before their BIG meeting coming up next Friday night at the Bill Slayton Stadium, on the SEG campus.)

WOW, 244 yards passing for EG sophomore QB Kamell Smith Friday night…..

CLICK HERE and check out Jerome Richard’s post on Eastern Guilford’s win over Greenville Rose, from the Burlington Times-News…

+++++from the ‘Richard Report’, this sounds like it may have been a key turning point in this game:On the first play of the second half, Eastern Guilford’s Justin Matthews intercepted a pass. Four plays later, he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kamell Smith.+++++

CLICK HERE for the Northeast Guilford at Fayetteville Terry Sanford game from the Fayetteville Observer and their ace on the scene, Joseph Myers…

(This looks like it may have been the only bright spot for the NEG Rams:Davion Swain scored on a 1-yard run and Northeast (6-6) led, 7-0, with 4:16 to go in the first quarter.)

CLICK HERE for the Northern Guilford-Cleveland game, from WRALSportsFan.com….

CLICK HERE for Southwest Guilford at South Iredell, from Tanner Boggs at the Statesville Record and Landmark…..

Slow start for Southwest Guilford:The South Iredell Vikings’ defense was outstanding in the first half, holding the Cowboys offense to -10 yards.

CLICK HERE for Herb White on Northwest Guilford at Charlotte Vance, played at West Mecklenburg and coming our way from the Charlotte Observer…50-7 final Vance, but look at this:NWG QB Johnny Pagano hit Cam Cloud on a 12-yard scoring pass to pull the Vikings to within 14-7 in the second quarter.

from the Fayetteville Observer on the Cape Fear(Fayetteville)-Southeast Guilford game….

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD 21, CAPE FEAR 8: In Greensboro, the Falcons held the Colts scoreless from three quarters and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in a convincing first-round victory in the first round of the NCHSAA 3-AA state playoffs. The hosts scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns, an 11-yard run by Jalen Fairley and a 17-yard run by Ryan Douglas, to carry a 14-0 lead into halftime. The Falcons increased their lead to three scores on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Jalen Stockham before the Colts got on the board with a 2-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE and you can also check out how former Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles coach Rodney Brewington and his South View team were able to knock off Wake Forest Heritage in the First Round, 26-21….Coach Brewington’s son Donovan Brewington, the South View quarterback threw for 212 yards and connected for two TD passes….

The Southern Alamance Patriots fell 33-30, to DH Conley down in Greenville, S.C. last night and SA was having their way, until late in this game and it was the fourth quarter, when DH Conley made their large run, because check this out, Southern Alamance had the game in check headed to the 4th…

Southern Alamance (9-3) held a 30-21 lead entering the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE for more details on this game, from the Burlington Times-News…

**********We get a chance to look ahead a little bit, with Larry Sullivan as he gives us the scoop on Grimsley’s next opponent Mooresville, and the Blue Devils’ win over McDowell Friday night…

CLICK HERE for the Statesville Record and Landmark and inside scoop on the Mooresville Blue Devils…*****

(Mooresville got the win, 51-10.)

++++++++++Here is the word on the Dudley Panthers’ next opponent, the Wilmington New Hanover Wildcats, coming in from Noah Thomas at the Wilmington Star News….CLICK HERE

35-20 win for New Hanover over Topsail and the New Hanover Wildcats’ QB Blake Walston was going wild:Walston finished with 335 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

++++++++++