NCHSAA Playoffs Round One:Glenn Bobcats top Ragsdale Tigers, 14-0(Guilford County still has five teams left in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs)

Final from Saturday afternoon in Jamestown:

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Glenn 0 7 7 0 14 Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0

The Ragsdale Tigers finish the season at (7-5) and the Glenn Bobcats improve to (6-6) and now will play (11-0) East Forsyth in Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs, next Friday at East Forsyth High School, in Kernersville…..

#1 East Forsyth vs. #9 Glenn……

Guilford County still has five teams left in the NCHSAA Playoffs…..

Page

Grimsley

Southeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford

Dudley