NCHSAA Playoffs Round One:Glenn Bobcats top Ragsdale Tigers, 14-0(Guilford County still has five teams left in the NCHSAA Football Playoffs)
Final from Saturday afternoon in Jamestown:
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Glenn 0 7 7 0 14 Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 0
The Ragsdale Tigers finish the season at (7-5) and the Glenn Bobcats improve to (6-6) and now will play (11-0) East Forsyth in Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs, next Friday at East Forsyth High School, in Kernersville…..
#1 East Forsyth vs. #9 Glenn……
Guilford County still has five teams left in the NCHSAA Playoffs…..
Page
Grimsley
Southeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford
Dudley
