Women’s College Basketball Final: Greensboro 64, Guilford 53/Greensboro College led by Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) with 18 pts./Guilford College led by Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) with 12 points
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford High School) scored a game-high 18 points as
Greensboro College defeated Guilford College, 64-53, in day one of the
Guilford College Daly 7 Classic on Saturday. Lewis was 6-of-14
shooting and made three three-pointers for the visitors.
The Pride improved to 3-0 and the Quakers dropped to 1-1 on the young season.
Miracle Walters and Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford High School) paced the home club with 12 points
apiece. Victoria Young added 10 points for the Quakers. Gauldin hauled
in a game-best 12 rebounds in the contest.
Guilford held a 30-28 lead at halftime. Greensboro, however, held the
Quakers to 19-percent (7-36) shooting the rest of the game. The Pride
shot 35-percent (23-65) over the final 20 minutes. The visitors had a
7-0 run in the third quarter en route to the win.
The Pride led in three-pointers (6-1), rebounding (51-50), bench
points (15-9) and turnovers (21-20). For the game, Guilford shot 17-66
(26-percent) to Greensboro’s 23-65 (35-percent).
A’Liyah Wood scored 14 points and collected 10 rebounds for The Pride.
The Quakers host Emory University on Sunday to close out play at the
Guilford College Daly 7 Classic. Game time is 2 p.m. Greensboro faces
Virginia Wesleyan at 12 p.m. to begin Sunday’s action.
Courtesy of Bob Lowe, Guilford College Sports Information
