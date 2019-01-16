Elon Women’s Tennis: Anderson Earns 200th Win; Elon Sweeps Home-Opening Doubleheader

ELON, N.C. – Head coach Elizabeth Anderson earned her 200th-career win and Elon University women’s tennis swept its home-opening doubleheader against North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

NCAT BOX (PDF) | NCCU BOX (PDF)

“I’m really proud of the way our team competed today,” said Anderson. “Everyone got an chance to play and took full advantage of their opportunities. Gaining this experience will help us as we face a challenging weekend road trip ahead at Gardner-Webb and Furman. It’s been a privilege to be a part of 200 wins here at Elon. I’m very thankful for all the student-athletes who have been a part of the team’s success over the years and I’m looking forward to the continued growth of the program moving forward.”

HIGHLIGHTS

In the first match against North Carolina A&T, Elon took the early 1-0 advantage after just 25 minutes with a clinch of the doubles point. After Suzanne Zenoni and Mia Wallace won 6-1 at No. 3, Alex Koniaev and Maria Paraja clinched the point with a 6-1 victory on the top court. The doubles match on court two went unfinished after the point was clinched.

During singles play, Sofia Edo and Alex Koniaev quickly put the Phoenix ahead 3-0 with victories on courts six and four, respectively. Nicole Shiau would then clinch the match at the No. 3 position with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Renata Ruiz to put Elon ahead 4-0. Two more matched completed just after Shiau clinched as Mia Wallace won 6-4, 6-4 on court five and Uma Nayar earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory on the top court. Montana Moore completed the shutout with a third-set tiebreaker win on court two.

Against N.C. Central in the second match of the day, Elon started off the same way as the morning, clinching the doubles points and an early 1-0 lead. The maroon and gold’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles positions clinched the point as they each earned 6-1 victories on their respective courts. Duo of Koniaev and Archer claimed the point with their win on court two.

In singles action, Archer got things rolling as she won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 5 position. Edo was next to follow with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Emily Pena on court six. Paraja would then clinch the match with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 3 to put the Phoenix ahead 4-0 in the match. Zenoni followed with a victory on the top court and Shiau’s win on court four gave Elon a 6-0 advantage. Moore then completed the sweep in a three-setter. After losing the second set, she battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the tiebreaker to win 10-6 and finish Elon’s 7-0 shutout victory.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix hits the road this weekend for two matches, beginning with a matchup against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. Elon will then head to Furman to play the Paladins on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m.