After 40 years, Bob Costas is leaving NBC Sports:He will continue to work for the MLB Network and will pursue a Talk Show

from Yahoo! Sports:www.yahoo.com:

**********Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas is stepping down from his longtime role with NBC Sports.**********

Costas told the New York Post of the decision Tuesday, which the network confirmed with the paper.

“It’s all settled quietly and happily for all concerned,” Costas told The Post.

Costas also told The Post he will continue to do work for MLB Network and is considering pursuing a long-form interview show.

Costas, NBC reached agreement last year

Costas said the two sides reached the agreement last year, but decided to keep things quiet.

Mike Tirico joined NBC from ESPN in 2016 and stepped into the iconic primetime Olympics studio host role that Costas held since 1988 during last February’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Games.

Costas had also stepped away from his role in NBC’s NFL coverage on “Football Night in America.” An outspoken advocate of CTE awareness, Costas has been critical of the inherent physical dangers of football and was not a part of the network’s Super Bowl coverage last season.

Costas, 66, has worked for NBC since 1979. He has covered Super Bowls, Olympic Games, World Series, NBA Finals and Triple Crown horse races. His contract was scheduled to run through 2021. Costas declined to go into detail with The Post about the agreement other than to note the terms were agreed upon “more than fairly.”

++++++++++Bob Costas will always be remembered for his work with baseball broadcasting and for his studio work with NBC Sports….I also remember he was the play-by-play man/voice for the Spirits of St. Louis, in the old American Basketball Association….I also remember when he was in St. Louis, a young Bob Costas did an interview with professional wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggin and this one ran on NBC Sports back in the day…..I think Costas also did some radio and TV work for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team…..++++++++++