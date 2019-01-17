High Point MBB Takes Down USC Upstate, 71-54

• High Point started the game on a 26-6 run on the way to a 71-54 win over USC Upstate

• Senior Ricky Madison had 13 rebounds and has 11 or more in each of the last three games

• Junior Brandonn Kamga led all scorers with 19 points

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team started the game on a big run and went on to defeat USC Upstate, 71-54, Wednesday night (Jan. 16) at the Millis Center. It was the first time the two programs have met in Big South play since the Spartans joined the conference last summer.

The Panthers (10-8, 3-1 Big South) opened the game on a 26-6 run and never looked back, leading 46-20 at the break. For the game, HPU shot 49.2 percent (30-61), while USC Upstate (5-14, 0-4) was 21-61 from the field for 34.4 percent. High Point had a big advantage down low, outscoring the Spartans, 40-26, in point in the paint and led in second-chance points, 16-4.

“It’s always good to get a win and I thought we played extremely well in the first 20 to 25 minutes of the game,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “I give Dave Dickerson and his USC Upstate team a lot of credit, they don’t quit and never give up.”

Junior Brandonn Kamga led all scorers with 19 points, while fellow junior Jahaad Proctor added 17. Senior Jordan Whitehead posted 12 points, while fellow senior Ricky Madison grabbed 13 rebounds, his third-consecutive game with 11 or more rebounds.

With a 47-28 rebounding edge, the Panthers have out-rebounded their opponents in 13 of their last 14 contests.

Malik Moore led USC Upstate with 17 points.

Next up, the Panthers have their bye in the conference schedule and return to action next Thursday (Jan. 24) at Longwood in Farmville, Va. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.