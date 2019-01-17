This Weeks High School Basketball Polls for Boys and Girls, including Statewide Rankings:We have a lot of Polls to look over…
Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(15-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-3)
3)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(11-6)
4)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)
5)Southern Guilford Storm(10-3)
6)Ragsdale Tigers(10-5)
7)Page Pirates(8-7)
8)Dudley Panthers(8-7)
9)High Point Central Bison(7-9)
10)Grimsley Whirlies(6-8)
TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..
1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(11-4)
3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(13-1)
4)High Point Central Bison(14-3)
5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-4)
6)Dudley Panthers(10-4)
7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(8-4)
8)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(8-5)
9)Southern Guilford Storm(7-6)
10)TBA
TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:
1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(16-2)
2)Greensboro Day Bengals(18-5)
3)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-3)
4)The Burlington School Spartans(17-4)
5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-3)….Coached by Delaney Rudd
6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(13-7)
7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(8-5)
8)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(7-2)
9)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(14-3)
10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(8-9)
GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(15-0) in Kernersville, N.C.
2)The Burlington School Spartans(16-0)
3)Greensboro Day School Bengals(14-5)
4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(10-5)
5)Forsyth Country Day Furies(10-7))
6)Community Baptist School Conquerors(12-7)….in Reidsville, N.C.
7)High Point Home Educators(6-5)….Coached by Alfonso Scandrett, former N.C. A&T athletic director…
8)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(6-7)
9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(7-8)…in Kernersville, N.C.
Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools…
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(15-0)
2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(16-2)
3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-3)
4)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-5)
5)Smith Golden Eagles(11-6)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)
7)Southern Guilford Storm(10-3)
8)The Burlington School Spartans(17-4)
9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-3)
10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-3)
Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools…
1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-0)
2)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(15-0)
3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(11-4)
4)The Burlington School Spartans(16-0)
5)Southeast Guilford Falcons(13-1)
6)High Point Central Bison(14-3)
7)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)
8)Greensboro Day School Bengals(14-5)
9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(10-5)
10)Dudley Panthers(10-4)
**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********
Top 4-A Boys Teams in North Carolina:
1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0
2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 12-2
3 Independence (Charlotte) 10-3
4 South Central (Winterville) 13-1
5 Wakefield (Raleigh) 13-2
6 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 10-4
7 Panther Creek (Cary) 13-2
8 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 12-2
9 Athens Drive (Raleigh) 11-4
10 Ardrey Kell (Charlotte) 12-3
11 Holly Springs 13-3
12 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 12-3 (Highest Ranking Guilford County team in the Top 25)
Top 3-A Boys Teams in the state of North Carolina:
(Four Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)
1 Cox Mill (Concord) 14-1
2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 14-0
3 Hillside (Durham) 13-0
4 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 11-1
5 Freedom (Morganton) 13-1
6 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 11-0
7 Southern Durham (Durham) 11-2
8 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 14-1
9 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 10-6
10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 11-4
11 White Oak (Jacksonville) 13-1
12 Westover (Fayetteville) 11-2
13 Parkland (Winston-Salem) 8-5
14 Kings Mountain 10-3
15 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 10-3
16 Southern Lee (Sanford) 12-3
17 Hickory 10-2
18 South Johnston (Four Oaks) 13-1
19 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 12-5
20 West Carteret (Morehead City) 12-1
Top 4-A Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina:
Three Guilford County teams among the Top 25)
1 Heritage (Wake Forest) 13-0
2 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-1
3 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-1
4 David W. Butler (Matthews) 13-1
5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 15-0
6 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 12-2
7 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 9-5
8 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 11-3
9 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 11-4
10 E.A. Laney (Wilmington) 13-1
11 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 10-2
12 High Point Central (High Point) 14-3
Top 3-A Girls Team in the state of North Carolina:
(Two Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)
1 Erwin (Asheville) 16-0
2 Enka 13-2
3 Freedom (Morganton) 13-1
4 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 16-0
5 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 14-1
6 West Rowan (Mt. Ulla) 14-1
7 Jacksonville 9-3
8 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 13-1
9 North Iredell (Olin) 11-2
10 Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro) 14-1
11 Kings Mountain 10-2
12 Tuscola (Waynesville) 10-4
13 Hickory 8-3
14 D.H. Conley (Greenville) 9-1
15 Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) 14-1
16 Statesville 11-3
17 Person (Roxboro) 13-1
18 Asheville 10-5
19 Asheboro 12-4
20 Terry Sanford (Fayetteville) 10-2
21 Havelock 7-1
22 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 13-4
Top Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina with ALL schools:
(Three Guilford County School in the Top 25)
1 Westridge Academy (Kernersville) 15-0
2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 13-0
3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-1
4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-1
5 Mountain Heritage (Burnsville) 12-0
6 Erwin (Asheville) 16-0
7 David W. Butler (Matthews) 13-1
8 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 14-0
9 Enka 13-2
10 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 12-2
16 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 11-4
22 High Point Central (High Point) 14-3
Top Boys Teams in the State of North Carolina with ALL schools:
(Three Guilford County teams among the Top 25)
1 Cox Mill (Concord) 14-1
2 Carmel Christian (Matthews) 23-1
3 Charlotte Christian (Charlotte) 18-1
4 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0
5 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 15-0
6 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 12-2
7 Fayetteville Academy (Fayetteville) 14-2
8 Hillside (Durham) 13-0
9 Farmville Central (Farmville) 14-0
10 Independence (Charlotte) 10-3
14 Greensboro Day (Greensboro) 18-5
15 Piedmont Classical (Browns Summit) 16-2
*****Northwest Guilford #26, Ben L. Smith #52, Southern Guilford #67 and Eastern Guilford #89 in the Boys Overall Poll……*****
+++++No 2-A Schools from Guilford County in the Boys or Girls Top 25 Polls….+++++
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.