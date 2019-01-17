This Weeks High School Basketball Polls for Boys and Girls, including Statewide Rankings:We have a lot of Polls to look over…

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(15-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-3)

3)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(11-6)

4)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)

5)Southern Guilford Storm(10-3)

6)Ragsdale Tigers(10-5)

7)Page Pirates(8-7)

8)Dudley Panthers(8-7)

9)High Point Central Bison(7-9)

10)Grimsley Whirlies(6-8)

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(11-4)

3)Southeast Guilford Falcons(13-1)

4)High Point Central Bison(14-3)

5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(13-4)

6)Dudley Panthers(10-4)

7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(8-4)

8)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(8-5)

9)Southern Guilford Storm(7-6)

10)TBA

TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:

1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(16-2)

2)Greensboro Day Bengals(18-5)

3)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-3)

4)The Burlington School Spartans(17-4)

5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-3)….Coached by Delaney Rudd

6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(13-7)

7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(8-5)

8)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(7-2)

9)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(14-3)

10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(8-9)

GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(15-0) in Kernersville, N.C.

2)The Burlington School Spartans(16-0)

3)Greensboro Day School Bengals(14-5)

4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(10-5)

5)Forsyth Country Day Furies(10-7))

6)Community Baptist School Conquerors(12-7)….in Reidsville, N.C.

7)High Point Home Educators(6-5)….Coached by Alfonso Scandrett, former N.C. A&T athletic director…

8)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(6-7)

9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(7-8)…in Kernersville, N.C.

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools…

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(15-0)

2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(16-2)

3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-3)

4)Greensboro Day School Bengals(18-5)

5)Smith Golden Eagles(11-6)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)

7)Southern Guilford Storm(10-3)

8)The Burlington School Spartans(17-4)

9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-3)

10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-3)

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools…

1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-0)

2)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(15-0)

3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(11-4)

4)The Burlington School Spartans(16-0)

5)Southeast Guilford Falcons(13-1)

6)High Point Central Bison(14-3)

7)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-5)

8)Greensboro Day School Bengals(14-5)

9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(10-5)

10)Dudley Panthers(10-4)

**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********

Top 4-A Boys Teams in North Carolina:

1 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0

2 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 12-2

3 Independence (Charlotte) 10-3

4 South Central (Winterville) 13-1

5 Wakefield (Raleigh) 13-2

6 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 10-4

7 Panther Creek (Cary) 13-2

8 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 12-2

9 Athens Drive (Raleigh) 11-4

10 Ardrey Kell (Charlotte) 12-3

11 Holly Springs 13-3

12 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 12-3 (Highest Ranking Guilford County team in the Top 25)

Top 3-A Boys Teams in the state of North Carolina:

(Four Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 14-1

2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 14-0

3 Hillside (Durham) 13-0

4 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 11-1

5 Freedom (Morganton) 13-1

6 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 11-0

7 Southern Durham (Durham) 11-2

8 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 14-1

9 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 10-6

10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 11-4

11 White Oak (Jacksonville) 13-1

12 Westover (Fayetteville) 11-2

13 Parkland (Winston-Salem) 8-5

14 Kings Mountain 10-3

15 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 10-3

16 Southern Lee (Sanford) 12-3

17 Hickory 10-2

18 South Johnston (Four Oaks) 13-1

19 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 12-5

20 West Carteret (Morehead City) 12-1

Top 4-A Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina:

Three Guilford County teams among the Top 25)

1 Heritage (Wake Forest) 13-0

2 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-1

3 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-1

4 David W. Butler (Matthews) 13-1

5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 15-0

6 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 12-2

7 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 9-5

8 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 11-3

9 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 11-4

10 E.A. Laney (Wilmington) 13-1

11 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 10-2

12 High Point Central (High Point) 14-3

Top 3-A Girls Team in the state of North Carolina:

(Two Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)

1 Erwin (Asheville) 16-0

2 Enka 13-2

3 Freedom (Morganton) 13-1

4 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 16-0

5 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 14-1

6 West Rowan (Mt. Ulla) 14-1

7 Jacksonville 9-3

8 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 13-1

9 North Iredell (Olin) 11-2

10 Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro) 14-1

11 Kings Mountain 10-2

12 Tuscola (Waynesville) 10-4

13 Hickory 8-3

14 D.H. Conley (Greenville) 9-1

15 Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) 14-1

16 Statesville 11-3

17 Person (Roxboro) 13-1

18 Asheville 10-5

19 Asheboro 12-4

20 Terry Sanford (Fayetteville) 10-2

21 Havelock 7-1

22 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 13-4

Top Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina with ALL schools:

(Three Guilford County School in the Top 25)

1 Westridge Academy (Kernersville) 15-0

2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 13-0

3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 14-1

4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-1

5 Mountain Heritage (Burnsville) 12-0

6 Erwin (Asheville) 16-0

7 David W. Butler (Matthews) 13-1

8 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 14-0

9 Enka 13-2

10 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 12-2

16 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 11-4

22 High Point Central (High Point) 14-3

Top Boys Teams in the State of North Carolina with ALL schools:

(Three Guilford County teams among the Top 25)

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 14-1

2 Carmel Christian (Matthews) 23-1

3 Charlotte Christian (Charlotte) 18-1

4 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0

5 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 15-0

6 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 12-2

7 Fayetteville Academy (Fayetteville) 14-2

8 Hillside (Durham) 13-0

9 Farmville Central (Farmville) 14-0

10 Independence (Charlotte) 10-3

14 Greensboro Day (Greensboro) 18-5

15 Piedmont Classical (Browns Summit) 16-2

*****Northwest Guilford #26, Ben L. Smith #52, Southern Guilford #67 and Eastern Guilford #89 in the Boys Overall Poll……*****

+++++No 2-A Schools from Guilford County in the Boys or Girls Top 25 Polls….+++++