WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PREPARES FOR THE FUTURE, PURCHASES SEDGEFIELD PROPERTY

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With an eye towards future expansion and fan amenities, the Wyndham Championship took advantage of an opportunity to expand its footprint with the purchase a house near the Sedgefield Country Club clubhouse, the tournament announced today. The 80th annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019.

The house, located at ­5400 Dorchester Road behind the clubhouse and adjacent to the 10th tee, was purchased by the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, the body that oversees tournament operations; the purchase closed in recent days. Current plans for this property include general maintenance and upgrades to prepare it for use as a hospitality venue or similar during the Wyndham Championship and as housing during the AJGA Wyndham Invitational in June. This transaction follows the 2017 purchase of the property between East and West Sedgefield Drives which now serves as the tournament’s “Gold Parking” area and Uber pickup/drop off location.

“We bought this house to provide room for our PGA TOUR event to grow,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Anyone familiar with Sedgefield Country Club knows the Wyndham Championship is somewhat land-locked; we don’t have much space for growth. When opportunities to expand our footprint a little bit present themselves, we need to take a serious look at them.

“The property between East and West Sedgefield is a great example; as the Wyndham Championship grows, that parking area becomes more important every year. I expect the house we bought will have a similarly positive affect on our future. With the introduction of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 in 2019, we have an opportunity to take the Wyndham Championship to the next level, and this type of expansion is part and parcel to the idea of elevating our PGA TOUR event.”

