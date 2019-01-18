Elon Football’s Udoh Added to Senior Bowl South Roster

ELON, N.C. – Elon University football offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh has been added to the South roster for the 2019 Reese’s Senior Bowl next weekend in Mobile, Ala. The Fayetteville, N.C., native is the first Elon football student-athlete to play in the game since Aaron Mellette participated in the game after the 2012 season.

Set for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 26, the Senior Bowl is played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and will be televised live on NFL Network. Practices leading up to the game are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and will also be televised on NFL Network and ESPNU. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will serve as head coach for the South team with Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders coaching the North team.

Udoh, named an All-American this offseason by Phil Steele, STATS FCS and HERO Sports, completed his career in maroon and gold by starting all 11 games on the offensive line on the way to starting all 45 games Elon played since stepping on campus ahead of the 2015 season. He earned First Team All-CAA Football honors this season after helping Elon amass a season average of 199.5 yards per game on the ground to finish second in the conference. He also helped the running game score 22 of Elon’s 31 touchdowns throughout 2018 while playing a big role in keeping the quarterback upright with the unit only allowing 16 sacks on the season.

Before playing in the Senior Bowl, Udoh will partake in the East-West Shrine Game this Saturday, Jan. 19, in Tampa, Fla. The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. on NFL Network.