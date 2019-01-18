Elon Track and Field Phoenix Travels to Wake Forest Invitational on Saturday

ELON, N.C. – After being idle for nearly 50 days, the Elon University women’s track and field team returns to indoor competition this weekend as the Phoenix travels to the Wake Forest Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 19. The invitational begins with field events at 9:30 a.m. and running events at 10 a.m. inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

“We like to use this first couple of meets (of the season) to get a feel of where everyone is at,” said Elon Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston. “It gives the athletes some motivation to see where they are at and where they have to be in order to get ready (for the rest of the season). These first couple of meets like this one are really good indicators.”

Follow the Action

Keep up with the action of the meet via live results by going to the women’s track and field schedule page at elonphoenix.com. Other updates of the meet will be provided on Twitter at the program’s handle @ElonXCTF. A full recap of the day will be posted on elonphoenix.com following the conclusion of the meet.

About the Field

Elon will be one of 26 programs of colleges and universities throughout the southeast in the field at the meet this weekend. Among notable schools in competition includes Davidson, Georgia Southern, UNCG and host Wake Forest.

Last Time Out

Elon opened its 2018-19 indoor campaign at the JDL College Kickoff back on Dec. 2. The Phoenix had two athletes finish in the top-10 of the shot put in junior Skylar Barthelmes and freshman Kristine Strazdite. Barthelmes was fourth overall with a throw of 41′ 10.5″ (12.76m) while Strazdite was eighth with her throw of 40′ 1.25″ (12.22m).

Katie Arbogast was third in the 400-meters for the Phoenix with her time of 58.23. In the 200-meters, Lauren Brzozowski also earned a third-place standing with her time of 25.73 while freshman Jordan Haywood was sixth in the race with her time of 25.96. Haywood also clocked a preliminary time of 7.89 in the 60-meters, almost sneaking into the program’s too-five performance list.

Barthelmes continued her strong day with a top-five finish in the weight throw. The Dartmouth, Mass., native had a toss of 50′ 6″ (15.39m) and was fifth in the event.

Elon Preliminaries

• Elon is scheduled to have 27 athletes in competition this Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational.

• Saturday is one of five meets during the indoor season that the Phoenix will participate in at the JDL Fast Track Complex.

• Among the 27 athletes slated to compete on Saturday for Elon, several will be making their indoor season debuts for the Phoenix including the maroon and gold distance group.

• Saturday will be the Elon debut of Scola Kemei, a distance runner who transferred from Mississippi Valley State. A native of Eldoret, Kenya, Kemei won the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Cross Country individual championship and was the SWAC champion in the indoor one-mile and the 3,000-meters.

• Elliston enters his 13th season at the helm of the Elon women’s track and field program. In the past 11 years under Elliston’s leadership, the Phoenix track and field team has won two Colonial Athletic Association championships and two other runner-up finishes.

On Deck

Elon travels to Lynchburg, Va., for the Liberty Kickoff next weekend, Jan. 25-26. The meet is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.