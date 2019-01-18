Elon Women’s Tennis Match at Gardner-Webb Cancelled

ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s tennis’ scheduled match at Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Jan. 19, has been cancelled due to inclement weather in Boiling Springs, N.C. Since the threat of rain in the forecast has forced the cancellation, both schools are working on a later date to reschedule the match.

Elon’s next match will take place on Sunday, Jan. 20, in Greenville, S.C. against Furman. The matchup between the Phoenix and the Paladins is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.