Game Report – Boys Basketball: Southwest Guilford vs North Forsyth
The Cowboys hit the road to face off against conference foe North Forsyth. The Vikings are struggling to find traction as they came into tonight on a 7 game losing skid. The Cowboys were headed in the opposite direction, as they are still unbeaten on the year. Southwest was looking to firmly take hold of first place in the Piedmont Triad 3A by staying unblemished.
The game started with the Cowboys scoring the games first 16 points. That theme continued for the frame as Southwest swarmed the Vikings in the opening frame, and it closed with the Cowboys up 28-4.
The second frame was more of the same. The Vikings managed more points, but Southwest still scored 28 again, and with that the halftime score was 56-16.
The second half was over in a blur as the clock never stopped. The Cowboys stay perfect overall with a strong 83-34 road conference win.
The Vikings were paced by Kedrick Hickman and Marquez Hurst with 10 points apiece. The Cowboys played a solid overall team game. Some highlights were; Jayden Turner with (15, 7 Stls, 4 Ast, 3 Rebs), Cam Thompson with (14, Stl), Christian Martin with (12, 4 Rebs, 2 Asts, Blk, Stl), and Kobe Langley with (11, 6 Asts).
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final North Forsyth 04 12 13 05 34 Southwest Guilford 28 28 14 13 83
North Forsyth (2-13, 0-5)
Adam Poe 3
Andre Walters
Dedrick Hickman 2
Jaydon Hickman
Jelijah Morris-Smith 3
Jeremiah Howard 4
Kedrick Hickman 10
Mark Megginson 2
Marquez Hurst 10
Southwest Guilford (16-0, 6-0)
Keyshaun Langley 2, 8 Asts, 3 Rebs, Stl
Kobe Langley 11, 6 Asts, 3 Stls
Milli Huggins 1, 3 Rebs
Cameron Thompson 14, Stl
Jayden Turner 15, 7 Stls, 4 Asts, 3 Rebs
Christian Martin 12, 4 Rebs, 2 Asts, Stl, Blk
Nysiek Walcott 4, 2 Rebs
Bryce Causey 6, 2 Asts, Reb
Joel Pettiford 8, 12 Rebs, Ast, Stl
Miles Taylor 3, 3 Rebs, Ast, Stl
Aamaj Platt 3, 2 Stls, 2 Blks, Reb
Jeremy Mull 2, Stl
Rodney Scott 2, Reb, Ast
Caleb Theriault 2 Rebs, Ast, Stl, Blk
Submitted by Greg Vlazny
