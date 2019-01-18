Game Report – Girls Basketball: Dudley vs Mt Tabor

           1st  2nd  3rd  4th   Final
Dudley      12   13    8   17    50
Mt Tabor     9   12    4   13    38

Dudley
Kyra Rhymer – 18
Marissa Wooten – 8
Iysis Whitfield – 6
Symphony Jackson – 6
Quinzia Fulmore – 6
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2

Mt Tabor
Wright – 13
DeNevi – 11
Brooks – 6
White – 3
Abhulimen – 3
Fowler – 2

Submitted by Frank McNeil

