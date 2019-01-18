Game Report – Girls Basketball: Dudley vs Mt Tabor
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Dudley 12 13 8 17 50 Mt Tabor 9 12 4 13 38
Dudley
Kyra Rhymer – 18
Marissa Wooten – 8
Iysis Whitfield – 6
Symphony Jackson – 6
Quinzia Fulmore – 6
Chantis Mitchell – 4
Taneij’a Baldwin – 2
Mt Tabor
Wright – 13
DeNevi – 11
Brooks – 6
White – 3
Abhulimen – 3
Fowler – 2
Submitted by Frank McNeil
