High School Basketball Tonight(1/18/19) Finals:The Southern Guilford-Eastern Guilford story and more scores on the way(Our thoughts go out tonight to Brandon Ruffin, from Southern Guilford High School)

Late getting back in, but we had a good old-fashioned barn-burner down at Eastern Guilford High School tonight, where the Southern Guilford boys came in and snagged a 69-68 win over the EG Wildcats in one of the most competitive games you will see or hear about this season….

EG down by three points late and EG guard Justin Matthews gets fouled on a three-point attempt and he goes to foul line and sinks 2-of-3 free throws to make it a one-point contest, and on the inbounds pass, EG fouls SG post man Adnan Aurangzeb and he heads to the free throw line on the opposite end of the court from where Matthews was shooting, and Aurangzeb misses both free throws and EG gets the rebound on the second miss and has 4.6 seconds to go the length of the floor and get off a shot and EG’s Matthews lets one rip just inside the left elbow, but the final shot is off the mark and “mark this down”, we saw a whale of a ball game down at Eastern Guilford tonight, and you have to give the Southern Guilford Storm credit, they came in led by Jimmy Cooper early, and I was wanting to call him Jimmy Butler tonight, and the SG was carried by TD/Tyler Dearman all night long, and SG walks out of that Eastern Guilford gym, with a 69-68 hard-earned victory on this Friday night….

End of 1st Q:SG 21, SG 17…Halftime:SG 41, SG 37…End of 3rd Q:SG 58, EG 46…Final:SG 69, EG 68…

SG scoring:Tyler Dearman 34 points, Jimmy Cooper 18, Julius Burch 5, Roman Johnson 4, Adnan Aurangzeb 4, TJ McMaster 2…

EG scoring:Kamell Smith 14 points, Kadyn Dawkins 13, Justin Matthews 12, Nic Cheeley 10, Dylan Spencer 6, Nathan White 2, OJ Johnson 2, Caya Warren 2……

In the girl’s game, Eastern Guilford takes down Southern Guilford, 55-49, as EG and SG end up splitting the two varsity games down at Eastern Guilford HS tonight…

End of 1st Q:SG 8, EG 3…Halftime:EG 24, SG 19…End of 3rd Q:EG 37, SG 26…Final:EG 55, SG 49…

EG scoring:Kashayia Coltrane 20 points, Destinee Davis 11, Harmony Garner 8, Jayda Glass 6, Deja Buskey 5, Jenna Dudley 3, Saniah Kimsey 2

Kassidy Haith 19 points, Ariyah Wheless 16, Emily Morgan 9, Isis Giron 2….

SG boys now (11-3/4-1) and the EG boys are (12-6/3-3)…EG girls go to (14-4/4-1), while the SG girls fall to (7-7/0-5)…..

In the boys game with Southern leading 62-60 and right around 3:23 left in the ball game, Southern Guilford’s guard, Brandon Ruffin, took a fall under the EG basket and as he fell, the word he hit his head and may have suffered a concussion…The game was halted for around 25 minutes as Brandon Ruffin was attended to, and he had to be taken out on a stretcher and taken by the EMS vehicle to the local hospital…There was a hush that fell over the gym, right as Ruffin fell and the gymnasium remained nearly silent, as medical personnel worked with Ruffin, as he motionless on the Eastern Guilford gym floor, underneath the EG basket….

There was a moment of silence for Brandon Ruffin and you could feel that the prayers were going up for him throughout the building and he was placed on a straight-board/flat-board and again transported to the local hospital for observation…

Here’s hoping that Brandon Ruffin was able to be released and go home tonight and if not tonight/Friday, we hope he gets to go home tomorrow/Saturday….Great young man, Brandon Ruffin, from Southern Guilford High School and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family tonight……

Greensboro Day School boys 73, Forsyth Country Day 43

GDS(19-5/6-0)…FCD(4-17/1-4)

Forsyth Country Day School girls 41, Greensboro Day School 40

GDS(14-6/3-1)…FCD(11-7/4-1)

Northwest Guilford boys 49, Page 38

NWG(13-3/2-0)…Page(8-8/1-1)

Northwest Guilford girls 51, Page 32

NWG(12-4/2-0)

Southwest Guilford boys 83, North Forsyth 34

SWG(16-0/6-0)…NF(2-13/0-5)

Southeast Guilford girls 67, Southwestern Randolph 57

SEG(14-1/5-0)…SWR(14-2/3-2)

Southeast Guilford boys 72, Southwestern Randolph 42

SEG(5-10/1-4)…SWR(4-12/0-5)

Northern Guilford boys 81, Morehead 79

6-8/2-3)…MORE(8-6/2-3)

Dudley girls 50, Mount Tabor 38

Dudley(11-4/5-0)…MT(11-6/5-1)

Mount Tabor boys 68, Dudley 59

MT(12-5/4-2)…Dudley(8-8/2-4)

WS Parkland boys 93, Western Guilford 52

WG(1-14/0-5)…WSP(10-5/4-2)

WS Parkland 61, Western Guilford 20

WG(1-4/1-4)…WPS(6-8/3-3)

High Point Central 72, Grimsley 59

HPC(8-9/1-2)…Grimsley(6-9/0-2)

High Point Central 72, Grimsley 18

HPC(15-3/2-1)…Grimsley(3-10/0-2)

Northeast Guilford girls 50, McMichael 27

NEG(4-10/2-4)…MAC(0-10/0-5)

High Point Andrews girls 65, Trinity 2

HPA(9-4/4-1)…Trinity(0-16/0-5)

Trinity boys 47, High Point Andrews 44 (Overtime)

Trinity(9-7/3-2)…HPA(6-8/3-2)

Bishop McGuinness boys 42, South Stokes 36

Bishop(13-3/2-0)…(5-10/0-2)

Bishop McGuinness girls 63, South Stokes 43

Bishop(11-5/1-1)…Stokes(5-9/1-1)

Community Baptist girls 51, Bethany Community School 41

Triad Math and Science Academy boys 61, Triad Baptist Christian Academy 50

TMS(16-3/4-0)…TBCA(9-7/3-2)

Vandalia Christian School girls 64, Tabernacle Christian 56

VCS(7-7/2-3)…TAB(9-4/3-3)

High Point Christian Academy 72, Calvary Day 62

HPCA(14-7/5-1)…Calvary(7-15/2-3)

Glenn 62, East Forsyth 53

North Davidson boys 109, Oak Grove 84

North Davidson girls 60, Oak Grove 35

More are on the way…