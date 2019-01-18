High School Basketball Tonight(1/18/19) in and around Guilford County:High School Game of the Week and more
Here is our lineup for tonight/this evening(1/18/19):
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Game of the Week, on GreensboroSports Radio and be sure to tune for both games tonight, with the pregame at around 5:45 on GreensboroSports Radio….Don’t forget we have this game tonight, with Dennis White, on GreensboroSports Radio….SG girls(7-6/0-4)/EG(13-4/3-1)…SG boys(10-3/3-1)/EG(12-5/3-2)
Northwest Guilford at Page Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…NWG girls(11-4/1-0)/Page(4-12/0-1)…NWG boys(12-3/1-0)/Page(8-7/1-0)
Southwestern Randolph at Southeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm….Wyatt Smith at this game for us on GreensboroSports.com…Could be a special night for the SEG girls basketball team…Could sure use that win over SWR….SEG girls(13-1/4-0)/SWR(14-1/3-1)…SEG boys(4-10/0-4)/SWR(4-11/0-4)
Southwest Guilford at North Forsyth Girls at 6/Boys 7:30..SWG girls(4-11/3-2)/NF(2-11/1-2)…SWG boys(15-0/5-0)/NF(2-12/0-4)
Grimsley at High Point Central Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…HPC girls(14-3/1-1)/Grimsley(3-9/0-1)…Grimsley boys(6-8/0-1)/HPC(7-9/0-2)
Dudley at Mount Tabor Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…Dudley girls(10-4/4-0)/MT(11-5/5-0)…Dudley boys(8-7/2-30/MT(11-5/3-2)
Northern Guilford at Morehead Girls at 5/Boys at 7:30…NG girls(8-5/2-2)/MORE(3-8/1-3)…NG boys(5-8/1-3)/MORE(8-5/2-2)
Western Guilford at WS Parkland Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…WG girls(1-13/1-3)/WSP(5-8/2-3)…WG boys(1-13/0-4)/WSP(9-5/3-2)
McMichael at Northeast Guilford Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…NEG girls(3-10/1-4)/MAC(0=10/0-5)…NEG boys(2-11/1-4)/MAC(10-4/3-2)
Trinity at High Point Andrews Girls at 6/Boys 7:30…HPA girls(8-4/3-1)/Trinity(0-15/0-4)…HPA boys(6-7/3-1)/Trinity(8-7/2-2)
Greensboro Day at Forsyth Country Day Girls at 6/Boys 7:30pm…GDS girls(14-5/3-0)/FCD(10-7/3-1)…GDS boys(18-5/5-0)/FCD(4-16/1-3)
New Garden Friends School at Piedmont Classical Girls at 6:30/Boys at 7:45…NGFS girls(0-6/0-5)/1-11/1-1)…NGFS boys(2-6/2-3)/PCS(16-2/3-0)
Tabernacle Christian at Vandalia Christian School Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30…VCS girls(6-7/1-3)/TAB(9-3/2-3)…VCS boys(3-10/0-3)/TAB(13-5/2-3)
Triad Math and Science Academy boys at Triad Baptist Christian Academy 7:30…TMS(15-3/3-0)/TBCA(9-6/3-1)
High Point Christian Academy at Calvary Day School Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…HPCA girls(4-11/0-2)/Calvary(0-0)…HPCA boys(13-7/4-1)/Calvary(7-14/2-2)
South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness Girls at 6:30/Boys at 8pm…Bishop girls(10-5/0-1)/Stokes(5-8/1-0)…Bishop boys(12-3/1-0)/Stokes(5-9/0-1)
River Mill Academy at Cornerstone Charter Academy Girls at 6/Boys 7:30..Cornerstone girls(2-8/0-3)/RMA(16-5/2-2)…Cornerstone boys(5-6/1-3)/RMA(11-8/2-3)
Ben L. Smith OFF
Ragsdale OFF
