Winston-Salem Wolves Sign Former Fayetteville State Forward Zalinor Banks
January 18, 2019 The Winston-Salem Wolves, a professional minor league franchise playing in the East Coast Basketball League for the 2019 season has announced the signing of Zalinor Banks, a 6’6”forward who played collegiately at Fayetteville State.
Banks has previous experience playing in the ECBL and is a Winston-Salem native, averaging 20+ points per game over the past two seasons. Banks is the fourth player signing announced by the Wolves leading into the 2019 season, which begins March 2, 2019.
The Winston-Salem Wolves are heading into their first season and will be playing their home games at the Childress Activities Center, a 2,000 seat facility on the campus of Forsyth Country Day School. For more information on the Winston-Salem Wolves, visit WSWolves.com.
from Marcus Shockley
