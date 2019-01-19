College Men’s Basketball Final – Guilford 78. Bridgewater 55

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Marcus Curry (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford (Bridgewater Va.)) and Carson Long (Pilot Mountain, N.C./East Surry) scored 16 points apiece in Guilford College’s 78-55 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win over visiting Bridgewater College Saturday. The win marked the Quakers’ (13-5, 7-2 ODAC) straight and their 10th in 11 games headed into a Wednesday (1/23) at league-leading University of Lynchburg (17-1, 8-1 ODAC)

The Quakers reached two milestones in the win. Curry, who scored 116 points in his freshman year at Bridgewater, reached 1,000 points for his college career with a first-half basket. He became the 34th Guilford men’s basketball student-athlete to reach the 1,000-point mark and has 892 points as a Quaker. The win also marked number 300 for Tom Palombo as Guilford’s head coach and his 400th overall as a college men’s coach. He is the 35th active NCAA Division III men’s basketball coach to reach 400 career wins.

Guilford closed on a 15-6 run over the first half’s final five minutes and held a 35-28 halftime lead. The opening period featured four ties and 11 lead changes. Jaylen Gore (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford) scored six of his 10 points in the decisive spurt and scored all of his points in the first half.

Bridgewater got back to within 41-36 on a Dimitri Chambers three with 16:26 left in regulation, but the Quakers held the Eagles scoreless for the next six-and-a-half minutes and built an insurmountable 50-36 advantage. The margin grew to as many as 30 points in the second half.

Long made all four of his second-half shots, including a three-pointer. The Quakers shot 50 percent from the floor in the final 20 minutes and 47.5% for the game. Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) added 14 points and nine rebounds for Guilford, which owned a 51-31 rebounding edge. Long also had nine boards and Curry added eight. Junior Steve Ruszala had a career-best 10 rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. The Quakers outscored the Eagles in the paint, 38-16.

Josh Cammon scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles, who made 12 three-pointers in the loss. Chambers finished with 15. Bridgewater took just two free throws in the game and shot 33.3 percent from the floor.

Palombo’s Quakers visit Lynchburg Wednesday (1/23) at 7:00 p.m. The Hornets look to avenge an 82-78 setback to Guilford in Greensboro December 5, their lone loss of the season.

Box Score follows pictures by Andy Gore



Bridgewater (Va.) vs Guilford

01/19/19 4:30 p.m. at Greensboro, NC – Ragan-Brown Field House

At Greensboro, NC – Ragan-Brown Field House

GUILFORD 78

BRIDGEWATER (VA.) 55

BRIDGEWATER (VA.) (7-11, 2-7 ODAC): CAMMON, Josh 7-13 0-0 17; CHAMBERS, Dimetri 6-13 0-0 15; GRIER, Davrion 3-7 0-0 7; MURRAY, Chandler 2-8 0-0 6; CASWELL, Liam 1-2 0-0 3; SIMPKINS, Monte 1-5 0-0 3; SANDERS, Jimmie 1-7 0-0 3; WILLIAMS, Cameron 0-1 1-2 1; HODGE, Kellen 0-1 0-0 0; TURNER, TJ 0-3 0-0 0; JAMES, Mark 0-0 0-0 0; CICCONE, Matthew 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 1-2 55.

GUILFORD (13-5, 7-2 ODAC): LONG, Carson 7-12 0-0 16; CURRY, Marcus 6-9 4-5 16; GREGORY, Kyler 6-12 2-5 14; GORE, Jaylen 3-5 4-4 10; HARKINS, Luke 2-3 2-3 7; WELLS, Trent 2-2 1-1 5; LOGAN, Joah 1-3 2-4 4; LECKONBY, Will 1-8 0-0 3; RUSZALA, Steven 1-3 0-4 2; WARD, Liam 0-3 1-2 1; BROWN, Austin 0-0 0-0 0; MILLER, Justin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-28 78.

Bridgewater (Va.)............. 28 27 - 55 Guilford...................... 35 43 - 78

3-point goals–Bridgewater (Va.) 12-34 (CHAMBERS, Dimetri 3-6; CAMMON, Josh 3-6; MURRAY, Chandler 2-6; GRIER, Davrion 1-2; SIMPKINS, Monte 1-3; CASWELL, Liam 1-2; SANDERS, Jimmie 1-5; TURNER, TJ 0-2; CICCONE, Matthew 0-1; WILLIAMS, Cameron 0-1), Guilford 4-22 (LONG, Carson 2-5; HARKINS, Luke 1-1; LECKONBY, Will 1-8; GORE, Jaylen 0-1; LOGAN, Joah 0-1; WARD, Liam 0-3; MILLER, Justin 0-1; CURRY, Marcus 0-2).

Fouled out–Bridgewater (Va.)-None, Guilford-None.

Rebounds–Bridgewater (Va.) 31 (SIMPKINS, Monte 8), Guilford 51 (RUSZALA, Steven 10).

Assists–Bridgewater (Va.) 10 (SIMPKINS, Monte 3), Guilford 11 (WARD, Liam 3).

Total fouls–Bridgewater (Va.) 19, Guilford 8.

Technical fouls–Bridgewater (Va.)-SANDERS, Jimmie, Guilford-None.

A-625

Old Dominion Athletic Conference game