Elon Women’s Track & Field Phoenix Claim Four Victories at Wake Forest Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team wrapped its first meet of 2019, tallying four event victories at the Wake Forest Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 19, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

RESULTS

Melissa Anastasakis (3,000-meters), Lauren Brzozowski (400-meters), Natacha Savioz (800-meters and Chelsea Smith (one-mile run) recorded the individual medalist victories in their respective events. The Phoenix also had six athletes earn top-three standings with several setting new personal records in the process.

Brzozowski clocked a time of 58.21 in the 400-meters to earn the event title. Teammate Katie Arbogast was close with her runner-up finish with a time of 58.41. Desiree Ross (1:00.14) and Meagan Henderson (1:00.70) also came across the line in the top-10 of the race.

Anastasakis broke into the program’s top-five times in the 3,000-meters as the Hillsdale, Ontario, native clocked a personal-best time of 9:54.92 in the race. Elon had three of the top four spots in the event as newcomers Scola Kemei was third overall with a time of 10:19.50 and Hannah Preeo was fourth at 10:26.94.

Savioz came in first in the 800-meters with her new personal-best time of 2:13.73. That time is now the third-best indoor performance in school history. Chelsea Smith continued the winning for the Phoenix distance squad, picking up the win in the one-mile run with a time of 5:11.13.

In the weight throw, both Skylar Barthelmes and Charlotte Bradsher set new personal-records while finishing in the top-five of the event. Barthelmes was third overall with her throw of 54′ 2.50″ (16.52m), moving to second all-time on the program’s all-time performance list. Bradsher finished fourth with her personal-best throw of 53′ 4.25″ (16.26m), which places her into the program’s top-five performances all-time.

Brzozowski was the runner-up in the 200-meters with her time of 25.75. Freshman Jordan Haywood was fourth overall with a time of 25.94. Haywood was also Elon’s top finisher in the 60-meters with a time of 7.87, good for fourth overall.

Blythe Hehmeyer was second in the triple jump with a leap of 35′ 11.25″ (10.95m). Elyse King also claimed a spot in the top-four for the Phoenix with her mark of 35′ 6″ (10.82m). Melody Burke was fourth in the long jump for Elon at 17′ 5.50″ (5.32m).

Kristine Strazdite garnered a fourth-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 42′ 7.50″ (12.99m). Sophia Tasselmeyer was fourth in the one-mile run with a time of 5:14.51 while Paige King was sixth at 5:19.67.

On Deck

Elon travels to Lynchburg, Va., for the Liberty Kickoff next weekend, Jan. 25-26.