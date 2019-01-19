Game Report on Community Baptist School-Bethany Community School Girls Basketball:CBS celebrates Kaylee Shaffner notching her 1,000th career point and Light leads CBS Conquerors with 24 points and Marrisa Richman adds 10 rebounds

The Lady Conquerors improved to 13-7 tonight with a 51-41 win over Bethany Community School.

CBS was led by Kaylee Shaffner, who notched her 1000th Career Point for the Lady Conquerors. Kaylee finished with 16 points for the game.

Hannah Light led the team in scoring with 27 while Marissa Richman led CBS with 10 Rebounts.

Next action for the Lady Conquerors will be Tuesday January 22 at home v Piedmont Classical.