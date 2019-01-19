Game Report on Grimsley-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Ronan Martinek-Jenne, Luke Jenkins and Devin Resper top Whirlies in win over Mustangs
Grimsley 68, Parkland 56
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Grimsley (Visitor) 10 20 14 24 Parkland (Home) 9 17 15 15
Grimsley (7-9)
Ronan Martinek-Jenne 14, Luke Jenkins 14, Devin Resper 11, J. Williams 9, Cooper 8, Flowers 4, Wall 3, Hawkins 3, Shaw 2
WS Parkland (10-6)
C. Shell 27, Bolden 13, Igbinigic 9, Rone 4, Timmons 3
Courtesy of Coach Thomas Griffis
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.