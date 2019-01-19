Game Report on Grimsley-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Ronan Martinek-Jenne, Luke Jenkins and Devin Resper top Whirlies in win over Mustangs

Grimsley 68, Parkland 56

                     Q1         Q2            Q3           Q4    
Grimsley (Visitor)   10         20            14           24             
Parkland (Home)       9         17            15           15

Grimsley (7-9)
Ronan Martinek-Jenne 14, Luke Jenkins 14, Devin Resper 11, J. Williams 9, Cooper 8, Flowers 4, Wall 3, Hawkins 3, Shaw 2

WS Parkland (10-6)
C. Shell 27, Bolden 13, Igbinigic 9, Rone 4, Timmons 3

Courtesy of Coach Thomas Griffis

