Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Page Boys Basketball:Hampton with 21 pts. and Reiber with 16 pts. help NWG Vikings get to (13-3) for the season/J. Ellis with 16 to pace Page

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 49, PAGE 38

GAME NOTES:

–Northwest Guilford and Page faced off in a Friday night battle at Page. The game got off to a low scoring start as Page settled into a zone that forced Northwest to limit it’s transition opportunities. In the second quarter the Vikings picked up their pace some, getting out and pushing on rebounds and ultimately positioning themselves for a 25-20 lead going into the break. In the second half the Vikings were able to separate a little bit as they held the Pirates to only 5 points in the quarter. Page continued to battle throughout the half but ultimately fell short. The final score was 49-38.

–Christian Hampton led the Vikings with 21 points. Dean Reiber added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Robbie Boulton added 6 points while Brandon Thomas had 4. Johnny Pagano had 2 points for the Vikings.

–Page was led by Jaden Ellis with 16 points. Nate Duggins and Mike Maxwell added 8 points apiece. Dashaun Ballard had 4 points and Jason Sellars finished with 2.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th NORTHWEST GUILFORD 12 13 12 12 PAGE 13 7 5 13

NORTHWEST GUILFORD 13-3; 2-0

Christian Hampton 21; Dean Reiber 16; Robbie Boulton 6; Brandon Thomas 4; Johnny Pagano 2

PAGE 8-8; 1-1

Jaden Ellis 16; Nate Duggins 8; Mike Maxwell 8; Dashaun Ballard 4; Jason Sellars 2

Submitted by: Northwest Coaching Staff