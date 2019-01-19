Game Report on Southeast Guilford-Southwestern Randolph Girls Basketball:Falcons’ Kennedi Simmons hits her 1,000th career point, as she and Kristen Roberts score 19 each for SEG and Falcons top flyer on Friday was Raven Preston with 24 points
Southeast Guilford 67, Southwest Randolph 57
Southeast-(15-1, 6-0) 9 16 21 21 SWR-(14-2, 4-2) 3 20 17 17
Southeast-Kristen Roberts 19, Kennedi Simmons 19 (scoring her 1,000th pt), Raven Preston 23, Sydney Roberts 5, Jessica Hopkins 1
SWR-M. Brundage 8, S. Crews 6, H. Maness 19, A. Maness 3, J. Claborn 6, K. Whitson 10, A. Maness 5
