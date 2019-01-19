Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Hickory Boys Basketball:SWG Cowboys now (17-0) after blowing Tornadoes away, with balanced effort led by Christian Martin, Kobe Langley, Jaden Turner and Joel Pettiford

The Cowboys hit the road for the second leg of their of back to back road trip right back into Winston Salem.

Tonight’s contest pitted the Cowboys against the Red Tornadoes of Hickory High School. The Tornadoes came into tonight off of a convincing conference win over Alexander Central, just as the Cowboys with a dominant conference win over North Forsyth.

Southwest was playing against yet another quality opponent, so could they come out unscathed?

Hickory got on the board early 2-0. The Cowboys responded with a bucket, a defensive stop and a free throw to go up 3-2. Another stop and score and the Cowboys were up 5-2. But the Tornadoes came swirling back to tie it up at 5 apiece at the 5:10 mark. Less than 10 seconds later and the Cowboys started a 5-0 spurt to go up 10-5. Another 3 pointer by the Tornadoes and it was 10-8. Another 5-0 run closed the frame with Southwest up 15-8.

The Cowboys opened up the second quarter with a small 4-0 run to push it to 19-8. Hickory stopped the run with another 3 pointer to make it 19-11. The teams traded baskets and it was 21-14 at the 5:50 mark. Another quickly 6-0 burst got it to 27-14 by the 5:10 mark. From there the teams went blow for blow in a back and forth battle. The halftime score showed Southwest up 37-24.

Yet again, the third quarter was the difference. Southwest scored the first 16 points of the frame as the defensive pressure was executed very well. It was 53-24 by the 5:10 mark. Hickory got on the board with a made free throw to stop the run finally to make it 53-25 at the 4:35 mark. The rest of the frame was back and forth as the frame closed at 61-33.

The final frame gave the Cowboys bench yet another opportunity to prove themselves against a quality team as they continued a solid defensive effort, and the Cowboys emerged on top 84-48.

Davis Amos led the way for Hickory with 12 points. Another solid effort from the whole roster ignited the Cowboys. Highlights are: Christian Martin (15, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, Stl), Kobe Langley with (13, 6 Asts, 2 Rebs, Stl, Blk), Jayden Turner with (11, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls, 2 Blks), and Joel Pettiford with (10, 3 Rebs).

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Hickory 08 16 09 15 48

Southwest 15 22 24 23 84

Hickory (12-3)

Will Del Valle 3

Davis Amos 12

Nkosi Abernathy 2

Zendai Clark 6

Hamourii Joyner 5

Cody Young 11

Mason Long 9

Southwest (17-0, 6-0)

Keyshaun Langley 7, 7 Asts, 5 Stls, 2 Rebs

Kobe Langley 13, 6 Asts, 2 Rebs, Stl, Blk

Milli Huggins Reb, Ast, Stl

Cameron Thompson 5

Jayden Turner 11, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls, 2 Blks

Christian Martin 15, 6 Rebs, 2 Blks, Stl

Nysiek Walcott Stl

Bryce Causey 2, Ast

Joel Pettiford 10, 3 Rebs

Miles Taylor 8, 3 Rebs, 2 Asts, Stl

Aamaj Platt 7, 5 Rebs, Ast

Jeremy Mull 4, Reb

Rodney Scott 2, Reb

Caleb Theriault 3 Reb

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford assistant coach Greg Vlazny