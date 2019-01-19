Greensboro Grasshoppers Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

Grasshoppers Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Miguel Perez will be the new manager for the 2019 Greensboro Grasshoppers. Perez will be joined by pitching coach Stan Kyles and hitting coach Chris Petersen. Jorge Islas will be the Athletic Trainer and Jim Seratt the strength and conditioning coach.

Miguel Perez managed the Bristol team for the last two seasons and is in his 12th with the Pittsburgh organization…Former catcher was originally signed by Cincinnati as a non-drafted free agent on 11/15/00 and made his professional debut with the VSL Reds in 2001…Was named Cincinnati’s minor league Defensive Player-of-the-Year and was selected to the Florida State mid-season All-Star team in 2005…Made Major League debut with the Reds on 9/7/05 vs. Milwaukee; became the first player from Guatire to play in the Majors…Has been with the Pirates organization since signing as a minor league free agent on 1/11/13…Was a non-roster spring training invitee in 2008 and 2009…Is a 2000 graduate of Juan Jose Abreu High School.

Stan Kyles is in his seventh season with the Pittsburgh organization, his 28th year as a minor league instructor…spent the last four seasons with Indianapolis after spending two years (2013-2014) with Altoona…Spent four seasons as the Bullpen Coach with the Brewers and 12 overall in the Milwaukee organization… Served as Pitching Coach with Triple-A Nashville for four years (2005-08) and in the same capacity at Triple-A Indianapolis (2004), Double-A Huntsville (2002- 03) and Class-A High Desert (2001)… Also coached in the Cubs farm system (1992-93, 1997-2000) and with Colorado (1994-96)…Began his coaching career with Bend of the independent Western League in 1991…Pitched for 11 seasons in the minor leagues with the Cubs (1979-1983), Athletics (1984-87), Dodgers (1988), Giants (1989) and Brewers (1989)…Was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round of the 1979 June Draft…Is a graduate of Wendell Phillips High School in Chicago.

Chris Petersen is in his second year as a coach with the Pirates organization…Former infielder played in the Major Leagues with Colorado in 1999…Singled off Houston’s Mike Hampton for first big league hit on 5/25/99…Was originally selected by the Cubs in the ninth round of the 1992 amateur draft and spent seven seasons in the Chicago organization before signing with the Rockies as a free agent on 11/3/98…One of the top fielding shortstops in the Pacific Coast League in 1998, he played professional baseball for a total of 12 years with the Cubs, Rockies, Braves, Diamondbacks and Pirates organizations…Has been a private baseball instructor for over 20 years, working with players at the college and high school level, down to the Little league level…Is a 1989 graduate of Southington (CT) High School…Also played three years of collegiate baseball at Georgia Southern University.

Jorge Islas Is in his sixth season as an Athletic Trainer with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, he spent the last two seasons with the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League…Spent 2016 with the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League and two seasons (2014-2015) with the Dominican Summer League

