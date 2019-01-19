Guilford Indoor Track & Field Competed at Wake Forest Invite
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Guilford College track & field teams competed on Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational, held at the JDL Fast Track. The meet featured a mix of NCAA Division I, II and III and competition.
Ranicha Sargeant posted a 4.43 meter mark in the women’s long jump, the sixth longest leap in program history. She was 24th of 36 competitors in the event. Fellow freshman Zarea Pitts placed 32nd with a mark of 4.12 meters.
Sophomore Marian Cooper clocked a 5:45.40 time in the mile run and placed 22nd of 34 runners.
The Quaker 4×400 relay team of Shannon Petsch, Taylor Tremblay, Cooper and Carmen Curtis posted a 4:53.02 team. Guilford placed eighth of nine teams.
On the men’s side, freshman KJ Dorsey placed 13th in the long jump after recording a 5.86 meter mark. Sophomore teammate Ari Walker was 19th of the 23 competitors after posting a 5.16M mark.
In the 400M run, freshman Amir Abdur-Rahim clocked a 54.98 time and placed 33rd of 48 runners.
The Wake Forest Invitational concludes on Sunday morning with the women’s and men’s 5000 meter run.
