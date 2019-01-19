HPU WBB Panthers Fall at UNC Asheville, 67-56

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team fell at UNC Asheville, 67-56, Saturday, Jan. 19.

High Point (10-6, 3-2) finished with a slight edge in shooting percentage over Asheville (8-9, 3-3) at 36.5 percent (23-63)-35.1 percent (20-57). The Panthers were 5-19 (26.3 percent) from three and 5-9 (55.6 percent) from the free throw line, while the Bulldogs went 2-12 (16.7 percent) from behind the arc and 25-37 (67.6 percent) from the line. Asheville out-rebounded HPU 48-37. High Point logged 13 assists and 10 steals for the game.

“Asheville is known for their toughness and they proved it once again today,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “We were out rebounded by 11 and gave up 7 offensive boards in the 4th quarter, can’t win too many games like that. We’ll get back focused tomorrow while being intentional about our toughness as we prep for Campbell on Tuesday.”

Senior Shea Morgan led HPU with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Morgan’s four steals and three blocks tie career-highs, while her 10 rebounds tie her season-high. Senior Emma Bockrath added 13 points, while junior Camryn Brown led the team with five assists.

The Purple & White trailed 61-44 in the fourth quarter before going on a 12-2 run to cut the score to 63-56 with 1:39 remaining. The Bulldogs were able to hold the Panthers off and finish the game at 67-56.

The Bulldogs jumped out took a 22-17 lead after the first quarter. HPU cut the score to 28-32 with 2:29 left in the first half. Asheville brought a 38-30 lead into halftime. The teams were even in field goal percentage at 41.4 percent with both teams shooting 12-29 from the field. The Bulldogs grabbed a slight edge in rebounds at 19-17, while both teams had seven assists in the first half.

High Point out-scored Asheville in fast break points (7-2) and points off turnovers (13-11), while the Bulldogs led in bench points (25-22), points in the paint (28-26) and second chance points (14-13).

Sonora Dengokl led Asheville with 17 points, while Brooke Jordan-Brown had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will host Campbell on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in the Millis Center.