Second Half Surge Comes Up Short In Loss To Covenant:Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Report(SWG’s KJ Langley, WG’s Carmoni Marks and Ragsdale’s Greyson Collins all part of push by Pride)

Second Half Surge Comes Up Short In Loss To Covenant

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Despite a strong second half surge, the Greensboro College men’s basketball team fell to the Scots of Covenant College Friday 94-89.

With the game tied at seven just four minutes into the game, Covenant College used a 14-3 run that lasted three minutes to open up a 21-10 lead.

Greensboro then quickly pulled to within three after Kevon Meertins hit a pair of three-pointers and Keyshawn Dorsey tallied a layup to make the score 21-18.

However, Covenant was able to extend their lead back out to 16 points over the next 8:35 before Greensboro closed the half on a 7-0 run to pull within 46-37 at the break.

Keyford Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) got the run started with a long three-pointer before Dorsey tallied the final four points of the half.

After the two teams traded baskets over the first six minutes of the second half, Greensboro was able to rally back to tie the game at 62 with a 11-3 run. Eric Peaks Jr., Greyson Collins(Ragsdale High School), and Carmoni Marks(Western Guilford High School) accounted for Greensboro four made baskets and three free throws.

Over the next two minutes, Covenant regained a five-point advantage but the Pride came back once again and was able to take their largest lead of the contest a 76-72, following back-to-back three-pointers by Michael Phifer and Peaks Jr., with 7:40 to play.

Despite trading the lead three times over the final seven minutes, the Pride was unable to hold on as Covenant connected on 11-of-12 free throws over the final two minutes to take the five-point victory.

“It was a great college basketball game tonight,” Head Coach Bryan Galuski said. “It was a great game to be a part of but we continue to struggle with defending without fouling.

“I thought we came out much stronger in the second half but we struggled physicality wise.”

Marks and Dorsey each finished with a team-leading 16 points while Peaks Jr. and Meertins each had 14 points.

The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they host the Monarchs of Methodist University. For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.