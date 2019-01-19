Top Boys and Girls High School Basketball Scorers from Friday Night’s Games

Here is a list of the Top Scorers from last night’s high school basketball games that were turned into us, by way of our Game Reports, and here they are with 14 points being the dropping off point, for both the Girls and Boys this week…If you have or know of other top scorers from the Friday night games, we can add them in, as long as we can verify the numbers…

List of Top Scorers from Friday night’s games:

27:Hannah Light(Community Baptist School)

23:Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS)

21:Emily Hege(North Davidson HS)

19:Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)

19:Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS)

18:Kyra Rhymer(Dudley HS)

17:Courtney McMillan(North Davidson HS)….

(McMillan also had 17 rebounds to go along with her 17 points last night, and felt like we ought to add that in.)

16:Reagan Kargo(Northwest Guilford HS)

16:Kaylee Shaffner(Community Baptist School)

14:Alaila Kreuter(Page HS)

Boys List of Top Scorers from Friday night’s games:

37:Themus Fulks(North Davidson HS)

34:Carson Lomax(Northern Guilford HS)

33:Ahmil Flowers(Grimsley HS)

***Waiting on Coach Griffis from Grimsley to confirm, but Flowers is in the box for now…***

31:Tyler Dearman(Southern Guilford HS)

23:Khaliq McCummings(East Forsyth HS)

21:Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS)

20:Jimmy Cooper(Southern Guilford HS)

18:Lars Nilson(Southeast Guilford HS)

16:Jaden Ellis(Page HS)

16:Dean Reiber(Northwest Guilford HS)

17:Landon Moore(North Davidson HS)

15: Savon Brintley(East Forsyth HS)

14:Jamarien Dalton(North Davidson HS)

15:Jayden Turner(Southwest Guilford HS)

14:Cameron Thompson(Southwest Guilford HS)

14:Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)