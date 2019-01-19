Winston-Salem Wolves Sign Former Lees Mcrae Guard Lepreece Lynch
The Winston-Salem Wolves, a professional minor league franchise playing in the East Coast Basketball League for the 2019 season, have announced the signing of Lepreece Lynch, a 6’5” guard who played collegiately at Lees Mcrae last season.
Lynch averaged a team-high 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game last season for the Lees Mcrae Bobcats and was named to the All-Conference Carolinas First Team following the regular season. In the postseason, Lynch was named the Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP and named to the NABC Second Team All-District.
As a senior at LMC, Lynch became the eighth Bobcat to ever surpass the 1,000 point mark. Lynch ended his Bobcat career ranking in the program’s top 10 lists in points (8th – 1,153), field goals made (9th – 385), field goals attempted (8th – 880), free throws made (4th – 279), free throws attempted (4th – 379), steals (3rd – 145) and blocked shots (8th – 43). Lynch is the fifth player signing announced by the Wolves leading into the 2019 season, which begins March 2, 2019.
The Winston-Salem Wolves are heading into their first season and will be playing their home games at the Childress Activities Center, a 2,000 seat facility on the campus of Forsyth Country Day School. For more information on the Winston-Salem Wolves, visit WSWolves.com.
Courtesy of Marcus Shockley
