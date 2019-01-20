Elon Women’s Tennis Falls in a Battle at Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Elon University women’s tennis dropped its road match on Sunday, Jan. 20, against reigning SoCon Champion Furman 7-0 at the Mickel Tennis Center.

RESULTS

Despite the loss, Nicole Shiau and Suzanne Zenoni had solid performances for the Phoenix (2-2). Zenoni, who was playing at the No. 1 singles position, battled against nationally-ranked Katarina Kozarov and fell 6-2, 6-2. Shiau competed in a three-set match at the No. 6 position, but fell 6-4, 3-6, 0-1 (4) to Carol Elizabeth Kerman.

HIGHLIGHTS

Furman (1-0) took the 1-0 lead after sweeping the doubles point. After Katarina Kozarov and Taylor Melville earned a 6-0 win at No. 1, Katty Weymouth and Julia Adams clinched the point with a 6-2 victory on court two. Carol Elizabeth Kerman and Madison Dillon finished the sweep with a 6-1 victory on the third court.

During singles action, the Paladins earned victories on courts two, three and four to earn the victory and take a 4-0 lead with Adams clinching the match. ITA No. 30-ranked Kozarov and Dillon then earned wins on courts one and five, respectively, to give Furman a 6-0 lead.

The match then concluded at the No. 6 position, where Shiau’s match went to a third-set tiebreaker. Kerman would battle back after falling 6-4 in the first set to win 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4).

UP NEXT

The Phoenix heads to Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 23, to play a doubleheader at Duke University. Elon will face the Blue Devils at 3 p.m., followed by a neutral site contest against Mount Olive at 6 p.m.