Game Report – Boys Basketball: Northern Guilford vs. Northwood

                   1st  2nd  3rd  4th   Final
Northern Guilford    7   13    7    8    35
Northwood           17   22    9   10    58

Northern Guilford
A Whitley 10
J Helms 5
B Vail 5
S Emerick 4
C Lomax 3
B Nolet 2
E Yonatis 2
M O’Connor 2
R Pleasant 1
N Hodge 1

Northwood
D Powell 16
A Omar 15
A Ross 7
J McAfee7
J Thompson 6
T Arnold 4
J Brower 2
T Ocarzia 1

Submitted by Emily Ingold

