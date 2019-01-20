Game Report – Boys Basketball: Northern Guilford vs. Northwood
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Northern Guilford 7 13 7 8 35 Northwood 17 22 9 10 58
Northern Guilford
A Whitley 10
J Helms 5
B Vail 5
S Emerick 4
C Lomax 3
B Nolet 2
E Yonatis 2
M O’Connor 2
R Pleasant 1
N Hodge 1
Northwood
D Powell 16
A Omar 15
A Ross 7
J McAfee7
J Thompson 6
T Arnold 4
J Brower 2
T Ocarzia 1
Submitted by Emily Ingold
