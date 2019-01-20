Game REport – Girls Basketball: Dudley vs Faith Christian

                  1st  2nd  3rd  4th   Final
Dudley             12   11   19   17    59
Faith Christian    10   10    8   10    38

Dudley (13-4)
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Taneij’a Baldwin – 10
Marissa Wooten – 9
Kyra Rhymer – 9
Symphony Jackson – 8
Iysis Whitfield – 4
Nykia Green – 3
Kyndall Barrow – 2
Taylor Mitchell – 2

Faith Christian (14-1)
Catherine Kagey – 10
Megan Kagey – 9
Sarah Mayerchak – 7
Kateleigh Wampler – 6
Sydney Carmouche – 4
Cora Carmouche – 2

Submitted by Coach Frank McNeil

