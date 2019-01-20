Game REport – Girls Basketball: Dudley vs Faith Christian
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Dudley 12 11 19 17 59 Faith Christian 10 10 8 10 38
Dudley (13-4)
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Taneij’a Baldwin – 10
Marissa Wooten – 9
Kyra Rhymer – 9
Symphony Jackson – 8
Iysis Whitfield – 4
Nykia Green – 3
Kyndall Barrow – 2
Taylor Mitchell – 2
Faith Christian (14-1)
Catherine Kagey – 10
Megan Kagey – 9
Sarah Mayerchak – 7
Kateleigh Wampler – 6
Sydney Carmouche – 4
Cora Carmouche – 2
Submitted by Coach Frank McNeil
