Game Report on North Davidson-North Forsyth Boys Basketball:ND Knights get another BIG night from Themus Fulks, as Fulks fills it up with 31 BIG points and with a 48-20 second half run, ND rolls again
North Davidson 81, North Forsyth 60
North Forsyth 17 23 10 10 60 North Davidson 21 12 27 21 81
North Forsyth 2-14 (0-5) Piedmont Triad 3A Conference
North Davidson 12-3 (9-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Forsyth Scoring:
Kedric Hickman 19
Richard Ryce 10
Hurst 8
Megginson 8
D. Hickman 7
Morris-Smith 4
Howard 2
Walters 1
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 31
Jamarien Dalton 13
Landon Moore 12
Mason Everhart 11
Yokley 8
Green 4
Clark 2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
