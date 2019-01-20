Got some Spare Time this Weekend? CHECK OUT our Southern Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford boys basketball game from last Friday night, on GreensboroSports Radio(Instant Classic!!!)

If you have some spare time this weekend, you need to check out our high school basketball game from this past Friday night…..That was the Southern Guilford-Eastern Guilford boys game, which the SG Storm won, 69-68…

And if you don't have any spare time, check it out any way….This one is an "Instant Classic"…

Joe Sirera, from the News and Record HSXtra section called this game, “Epic”….Dennis White, who is part of our GreensboroSports Radio team, said it was “one of the best games he has ever seen or heard”…

The game was outstanding…It just had so many different elements…Both teams are News and Record and GreensboroSports.com Top Ten teams…SG was ranked 15th in the state by MaxPreps.com and EG was ranked #19 by MaxPreps coming into this game, and that is for all 3-A Boys Basketball teams across the state of North Carolina…

Eastern Guilford was down by 12 point going into the 4th quarter of play, but the ‘Cats made the comeback and had a chance to win the game, on the last shot/play of the game….

Brandon Ruffin, from Southern Guilford HS, was injured and had to be wheeled out of the Eastern Guilford gym on a stretcher….Game was delayed 25-30 minutes while Ruffin received medical attention from SG and EG training staffers…

(The word is Ruffin was home and resting on Saturday morning, and is currently in the concussion protocol.)

Eastern Guilford shot just 18-31 from the free throw line/foul line/charity stripe and with the lack of charity, Eastern Guilford was still in the game at the end..

With the score 62-60 SG, the Storm was able to work on putting the game away, coming out the injury-delay, but EG would not go down without a fight…

Eastern Guilford coach Joe Spinks said this was just a FUN game and he loved the way the two teams competed, even though his team(EG) did not come out on top…

Southern Guilford coach Evan Fancourt knew his SG Storm team was fortunate to be able to leave Eastern Guilford/Gibsonville with a win/victory, and he knew his Storm squad was coming out of there/EG with a quality win…..

You could talk about this game all day and all night long, but you really do need to check out this "Instant Classic" on GreensboroSports Radio….You have Andy Durham and Dennis White on the call, with Joe Sirera on commentary….

Being from the Durham broadcasting background, my instincts tell me that Woody Durham would say this was “one of the top games in Guilford County in recent years”, Wes Durham would call this one a “clear-cut Guilford County Classic” and long-time Guilford County high school sports play-by-play man, Jim Pritchett, would have said this one was a, “Hum Dinging La La Polooza”….

Lots of ways and adjectives to use in describing this oustanding high school basketball game



The game will running for you through Thursday, and that is when we hit the road again

**********You had Tyler Dearman with 31 points and Jimmy Cooper with 20 to lead Southern Guilford and Kamell Smith pumped in 14 points to spark the EG Wildcats…**********

