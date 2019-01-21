High School Basketball Tonight Finals:Unbeaten Ragsdale girls fall to West Forsyth/Greensboro Day School girls top (17-0) Burlington School/One of the top scorers of the day was Raven Preston from Southeast Guilford HS

Finals from today’s high school basketball action for MLK Day 2019….

from the MLK Day games at Southeast Guilford High School:

West Forsyth girls 43, Ragsdale 36

Ragsdale(15-1)/WF(13-3)

from the Tony Perrou Classic down at Southern Guilford High School:

Greensboro Day School girls 54, The Burlington School 43

First loss of the season for TBS girls, now (17-1)…/GDS(15-6)

Back to Southeast Guilford HS and the 2019 Rodney Clark Annual MLK Day Basketball Tournament…

Reidsville girls 67, Grimsley 62 (Overtime)

Person County boys 66, West Forsyth 62

Piedmont Classical School boys 63, Reidsville 58

Southeast Guilford girls 63, Page 31

Wesleyan Christian Academy 93, Southeast Guilford 62

More from the Tony Perrou Classic:

Greensboro Day School boys 69, The Burlington School 61

GDS(21-5)/TBS(18-5)

More from the Rodney Clark Annual MLK Day Basketball Tournament at Southeast Guilford HS:

Halftime:Piedmont Classical boys 28, Reidsville 24…End of 3rd Q:PCS 48, Reidsville 39…Final:PCS 63, Reidsville 58

End of 1st Q:Ragsdale 13, WF 6…Halftime:Ragsdale 21, WF 13…End of 3rd Q:WF 28, Ragsdale 23…Final:WF 43, Ragsdale 36

Ragsdale scoring:Mariah Frazier 16 points, Faith Price 10 pts., Diamond Monroe 4, Nyah Stallings 2, Kaliyah Gladney 2, Camyrn Briley 2….

West Forsyth scoring:Shakira Bakersfield 19 points, Callie Scheier 8 points, Briauna Booth 8 pts., Destiny Griffin 6, Catherine Byun 2…

*****West Forsyth had three post players, Bakersfield, Griffin and Booth and they were tough on the Tigers and the three caused problems inside in the lane and their presence in the post, was a major difference in this game….*****

Southeast Guilford girls 63, Page 31

SEG(15-1/5-0)…Page(4-14/0-2)

End of 1st Q:Southeast Guilford 18, Page 4…Halftime:SEG 33, Page 6…End of 3rd Q:SEG 47, Page 18…Final score:SEG 63, Page 31…

SEG scoring:Raven Preston 26 points, Kennedi Simmons 18, Emilee Liggins 9, Jessica Hopkins 4, Shekinah Cooke 4, Kristen Roberts 2…

Page scoring: Reagan Maynard 10, Alaila Kreuter 6, Kate Dunlay 5, Eman Carter 5, Anna Schmedes 4, Amiya Martin 1..

Very productive night for SEG freshman Raven Preston with 26 Falcon points and she scored her 26 on a variety of shots; layups, three-pointers, free throws…Preston with 4 three’s…Recent SEG 1,000 point-scorer Kennedi Simmson 18 points and she kept the heat on Page all night long….Emilee Liggins got her 9 points on three 3’s…

It may not show up in the box score, but Page played much better in the second half…Reagan Maynard hit six free throws for the Pirates and although Page was down all night long, Maynard stayed focused and she put together a very strong effort on this night….

Wesleyan Christian Academy boys 93, Southeast Guilford 62

End of the 1st Q:WES 23, SEG 19…Halftime:WES 53, SEG 34…End of 3rd Q:WES 76, SEG 50…Final:WES 93, SEG 62

WES scoring:Luke Davis 20 points, Aisaiah Phillips 20 pts., Kaleb Brooks 20 pts., Josh Wiggins 17 pts., Kade Darr 6, Matt Patterson 4, Nick Boles 2, Jacob Chrapliwy 2, David Le 2…

SEG scoring: Lars Nilsen 20 points, Cody Fuller 18 points, Cameron Kimber 7 pts., Antonio Hooks 5 pts., Kenatte Givens 4 pts., Trajon Green 2, Karel Vachautka 2, Triston Leonard 2…..

Wesleyan Christian Academy is a different Trojan team than what we have seen in recent years…No big-time names on this team and they started out slow on Monday night, but as the game headed toward the second quarter, WES began to turn up the heat and they were able to break out and run…With Luke Davis setting the tone, WES found their way into the lane and with Davis leading the way, WES attacked the rack and SEG just did not have the rim-protectors on the inside, to hang with WES…

WES again, does not have the big names from the past, but the guys that they have, might be ready to start making names for themselves…Josh Wiggins, the younger brother of Aaron Wiggins(now at the University of Maryland), had a solid game for WES tonight…Josh did not come out on fire, but he did warm up, as the game wore on….Josh has a very nice overall game and he is a very steady compliment to Davis, Brooks and Phillips….

SEG got a nice boost early in the contest from perimeter shooting coming from Lars Nilsen and with Nilsen scoring in rapid-fire fashion for the Falcons, SEG was able to hand around early with WES, but as the game moved on, Nilsen cooled off and he took a spill on to the Falcon floor and had to leave the game for a period of time, and when Nilsen checked out, Cody Fuller went to work for Southeast and began to hit the hole in a hurry and Fuller was able to fill up the basket and he got his in a hurry, but with SEG trading baskets with WES in the second half, and WES already up at that stage of the game in the third quarter by nearly 30 points, SEG could never make a dent in the WES lead, and WES left out of Forest Oaks with a 31-point victory….

***************Another successful Rodney Clark Annual MLK Basketball Tournament today at Southeast Guilford High School, and you have to hand it to SEG Athletic Director Shawyn Newton and his Southeast Guilford HS staff, for the fine job they did today in putting on this tournament…

Coach/AD Newton, Mark White, Rachel Clark, John Swithardt, Corey Muirhead, The SEG public address announcer who kept everyone informed today and he was at it for six games, and that’s not an easy task and no MLK Day Picnic, plus you had Dave Beasley, Amy Beasley, Coach Clark’s sister, Michael McDuffie, the ladies who were manning the Hospitality Room, the concession stand workers, the ticket takers, the guy who was running the dust sweeper/broom over the gym floor during halftime and between the games, the Red Assassin who kept the basketballs racked up when the balls needed to be racked up, the entire SEG crew that got the job done today on MLK Day at SEG…

We even saw SEG football defensive coordinator Damon Coiro working in the Falcon concession stand today….Everybody at Southeast Guilford pitched in and took a shift today, and it was a job well-done and I am sure Coach Rodney Clark would be proud of the job the Falcon Family did today…

The SEG overall leader, Mr. Seagraves, has a top-notch crew that knows what to do, when they are called upon to complete a major project and this one, was one of the biggest of the year, at Southeast Guilford High School…

A job well done and a very successful day at Southeast Guilford High School…They need to bring a big-time wrestling tournament to SEG…Maybe one of those Jim Cox/Jed Cox specials or you could go after Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page(AEW)….You never know what they will taking on next, at Southeast Guilford High School….***************