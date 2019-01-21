Southeast Guilford MLK Day 2019 Basketball Tournament coming up TODAY at Southeast Guilford High School

Southeast Guilford MLK Day 2019 Basketball Tournament

**********Thank you teams for agreeing to participate in our Annual MLK Basketball tournament TODAY at SE Guilford High School…The building will open at 9:30am for the early games and locker rooms will be available at that time. We would like the tournament to start sharply at 11am:**********

11am Reidsville vs. Grimsley (Girls) 12:30pm West Forsyth vs. Person County (Boys) 2:00pm Reidsville vs. Piedmont Classical (Boys) 3:30pm West Forsyth vs. Ragsdale (Girls) 5:00pm SE Guilford vs. Page (Girls) 6:30pm SE Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy (Boys)

SE Guilford, West Forsyth, and Reidsville will serve as the home teams and wear their home uniforms. Basketballs and our auxiliary gym will be available for pre-game warm ups. Each team will receive a plaque for their participation in the event and provided 2 X-large pizzas for the team members. We will have a hospitality room set-up for the Coaches and their staff (no players) provided by the basketball parents.

This is a fundraising tournament for cancer research in the name of our late coach, Rodney Clark. Admission cost will be $6 for all spectators in which $1 will be donated to cancer research

There will be no passes allowed except the NCHSAA coaches’ card.

No guest list will be recognized.

Again, thank you for participation in this event.

Shawyn L. Newton

Athletic Director

Southeast Guilford High School