Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for this week 1/21-1/26/19:Basketball Home Friday vs. Burlington Williams
01/22/19 Tuesday N/A Dead Period Including WR
01/23/19 Wednesday N/A Dead Period Including WR
01/24/19 Thursday N/A Dead Period Including WR
01/25/19 Friday N/A Dead Period Including WR
01/25/19 Friday Basketball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Gymnasium
01/25/19 Friday Basketball V Girls H 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Gymnasium
01/25/19 Friday Swimming V Boys-Girls N/A 6:00 PM All-Conference Meeting
01/25/19 Friday Swimming V Boys-Girls A 6:00 PM Conference Championship Meet Winston Salem State University
01/25/19 Friday Basketball V Boys H 8:00 PM Walter Williams High School EGHS Gymnasium
01/26/19 Saturday N/A 8:00 AM Cheer Camp for grades K-5 EGHS Gymnasium
01/26/19 Saturday Wrestling V Boys N/A 9:00 AM All-Conference Meeting EG Media Center
01/26/19 Saturday Swimming V Boys-Girls N/A 8:00 PM Swimming Reporting Deadline
