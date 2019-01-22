Game Report on Northern Guilford-Western Alamance Boys Basketball:Former Northern Middle-Schooler Nolan Hodge can not dodge the attention/NG Nighthawk freshman leads ‘Hawks with 16 points, as NG tops WA by one point, 52-51
Northern v Western Alamance
Northern Guilford 52, Western Alamance 51
Northern: 7 9 10 26: 52 W Alamance: 14 16 11 10: 51
Northern
N Hodge 16
R Pleasant 11
C Lomax 7
A Whitley 7
E Yonatis 6
B Vail 3
M O’Connor 2
W Alamance
S Peterson 15
J Neal 12
J Price 6
G Daniel 6
G Taylor 4
A Wheless 2
T Dishner 2
N Woods-Clay 2
Courtesy of Emily Ingold
