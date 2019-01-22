High Point-Thomasville HiToms to hold Press Conference on Wednesday to introduce Reading Incentive Program

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will hold a press conference Wednesday, January 23, at 11:30 a.m. to announce an exciting community initiative involving eight area elementary schools.

The reading program, “Read Around the Bases,” will incentivize and encourage area students to read more and improve their reading skills. The program will also incorporate elements of art, geography, and history, all of which will be introduced through the framework of HiToms baseball.

Liberty Drive Elementary School in Thomasville will serve as the host of the press conference – members of the media are invited to attend.

“The HiToms are driven by our commitment to inspiring and motivating the youth of High Point-Thomasville,” HiToms president Greg Suire said.

“The ‘Read Around the Bases’ initiative is a new facet of our dedication. With the incorporation of incentives and in-school visits by our coaches and players, the RAB program allows the HiToms to diversity our community impact beyond baseball.”

Suire and other representatives of the HiToms will be present, along with representatives from Thomasville City Schools and other area institutions.

The HiToms will lay out a full vision and structure of the program, display creative materials for faculty and staff, and show how the organization will remain involved throughout the coming months.

?

High Point-Thomasville will release a video on its website, hitoms.com, and all social media platforms in the next week to introduce “Read Around the Bases” to the public.