Middle School Basketball Today from Jamestown with Coach Fant, Nathan Smith and Kobe Parker, plus Middle School and High School scores

More scores and numbers on today’s games coming your way, but will tip it off, with our Interviews from Jamestown Middle School…

Interview with Coach Rashad Fant, head coach of the boys basketball team at Jamestown Middle School and his Jamestown Tigers defeated Kernodle Middle today, 42-29 at Jamestown Middle…Check out our post-game interview with the victorious Coach Fant, when you Click On below…Jametown, now (7-1) on the season..

Click Below for our interview with Coach Rashad Fant, along with Kobe Parker and Nathan Smith, from the Jamestown Middle School boys basketball team….We talk with Coach Fant about the efforts of Kobe and Nathan in today’s game, the 42-29 win over Kernodle and you will hear from Kobe and Nathan and get their thoughts about the victory over the Cougars….Coach Fant felt like Nathan and Kobe had very strong games today/Tuesday…

********************************************************************************************************************************Middle School Girls today:

Kernodle Middle 33, Jamestown Middle 23

End of 1st Q:Kernodle 12, Jamestown 0…Halftime:Kernodle 19, Jamestown 5…End of 3rd Q:Kernodle 23, Jamestown 11…Final:Kernodle 33, Jamestown 23…

The Kernodle Cougars are (3-4) on the season…Solid games today from Kernodle’s Macy Blake, Toni Noland and Ella Butler…All three played well and they all hit some key shots from the floor and from the free throw line, when the game was on the line…

Strong finish for Jamestown led by little #3 Tamara Rogers…She had 10 points in the last two minutes of the game and little #3/Rogers, made this girls game interesting today….I can see big things for that little girl in the future…

(We had a good talk with Coach Garrett(Brett), from Kernodle, at the end of the girls game….

Boys roundup and I will more of the specific scoring totals when I get a roster my way from Coach Fant, from Jamestown…

JMS-KMS boys…

End of 1st Q:Jamestown Middle 5, Kernodle Middle 4…Halftime:JMS 18, KMS 9…End of 3rd Q:JMS 35, KMS 22…Final:JMS 42, KMS 29…

We will get some more numbers for the names, but we had Kobe Parker with 13 points and Nathan Smith with 8 points for Jamestown Middle School today….