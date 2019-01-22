New News and Record HSXtra High School Basketball Polls for this Week:Ragsdale Girls #1/Southwest Guilford Boys #1(NWG, GDS and SEG looking to make some moves)

from www.greensboro.com and CLICK HERE to go directly to the HSXtra site…..The Top Tens are compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches….. joe.sirera@greensboro.com

**********Girls Top Ten Poll:**********

1. RAGSDALE

Record: 15-1

Last week: 1

Next: Thursday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 12-4

Last week: 2

Next: Thursday, No. 1 Ragsdale

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 15-1

Last week: 3

Next: Friday, Asheboro

4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Record: 15-3

Last week: 4

Next: Friday, at No. 1 Ragsdale

5. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 15-6

Last week: T5

Next: Friday, at Westchester

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 14-4

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, Burlington Williams

7. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Record: 12-2

Last week: T5

Next: Thursday, at No. 10 Northern Guilford

8. DUDLEY

Record: 13-4

Last week: 9

Next: Jan. 29, Southwest Guilford

9. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 11-5

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, North Stokes

10. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 10-5

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Western Alamance

**********Boys Top Ten Poll:**********

CLICK HERE to go directly to the boys poll at HSXtra and Greensboro.com….Follow Joe Sirera on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR

1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 17-0

Last week: 1

Next: Friday, No. 6 Smith

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 13-3

Last week: 2

Next: Thursday, No. 8 Ragsdale

3. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 21-5

Last week: 4

Next: Friday, at Westchester

4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 11-3

Last week: 5

Next: Thursday, Southern Alamance

5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 17-3

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, at Community Baptist

6. SMITH

Record: 11-7

Last week: 6

Next: Friday, at No. 1 Southwest Guilford

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 12-6

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, Burlington Williams

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 10-5

Last week: 8

Next: Thursday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford

9. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 13-3

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, North Stokes

10. PAGE

Record: 9-8

Last week: 10

Next: Friday, at Grimsley