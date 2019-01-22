New News and Record HSXtra High School Basketball Polls for this Week:Ragsdale Girls #1/Southwest Guilford Boys #1(NWG, GDS and SEG looking to make some moves)
The Top Tens are compiled by News and Record staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches
**********Girls Top Ten Poll:**********
1. RAGSDALE
Record: 15-1
Last week: 1
Next: Thursday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 12-4
Last week: 2
Next: Thursday, No. 1 Ragsdale
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 15-1
Last week: 3
Next: Friday, Asheboro
4. HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Record: 15-3
Last week: 4
Next: Friday, at No. 1 Ragsdale
5. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 15-6
Last week: T5
Next: Friday, at Westchester
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 14-4
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, Burlington Williams
7. ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Record: 12-2
Last week: T5
Next: Thursday, at No. 10 Northern Guilford
8. DUDLEY
Record: 13-4
Last week: 9
Next: Jan. 29, Southwest Guilford
9. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 11-5
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, North Stokes
10. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 10-5
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Western Alamance
**********Boys Top Ten Poll:**********
1. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 17-0
Last week: 1
Next: Friday, No. 6 Smith
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 13-3
Last week: 2
Next: Thursday, No. 8 Ragsdale
3. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 21-5
Last week: 4
Next: Friday, at Westchester
4. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 11-3
Last week: 5
Next: Thursday, Southern Alamance
5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 17-3
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, at Community Baptist
6. SMITH
Record: 11-7
Last week: 6
Next: Friday, at No. 1 Southwest Guilford
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 12-6
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, Burlington Williams
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 10-5
Last week: 8
Next: Thursday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford
9. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 13-3
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, North Stokes
10. PAGE
Record: 9-8
Last week: 10
Next: Friday, at Grimsley
