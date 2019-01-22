Open Workout for Girls AAU Basketball with the Team Felton 8th/9th and 10th Grade Teams
**********Open Workout for Girls Basketball with Team Felton this Sunday January 27…..**********
Team Felton 8th/9th girls will workout at the Carl Chavis YMCA in High Point from 1-3pm….They are also inviting 10th grade girls to workout from 3-5 pm. This is an open workout for those who are interested.
Carlton Seward
Team Felton Girls 2023 Head Coach
carlton.seward@gmail.com
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.