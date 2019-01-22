Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 1/21-1/26/19:Basketball Home Friday vs. Asheboro/Wrestling at Asheboro
01/21/19 Monday Basketball V Women’s H 5:30 PM Page MLK Tournament 2019 SE Gymnasium
01/21/19 Monday Basketball V Men’s H 6:30 PM Weslyan MLK Tournament 2019 SE Gymnasium
01/23/19 Wednesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Cancelled – Guilford County AD GCS Polar Bear # 3
01/25/19 Friday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:00 PM Invitational Mondo Elite High School Invitational @ JDL
01/25/19 Friday Basketball JV Women’s A 5:00 PM Asheboro
01/25/19 Friday Swimming V Men & Women’s A 5:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference Mid Piedmont Conference Championships WSSU
01/25/19 Friday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
01/25/19 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Asheboro
01/25/19 Friday Wrestling V Men’s A 7:00 PM Asheboro
01/25/19 Friday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Asheboro SE Gymnasium
01/26/19 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s A 8:00 AM Invitational Mondo Elite High School Invitational @ JDL
