Southwest Guilford High School Athletics this week 1/22-1/26/19:Basketball Home on Friday vs. Ben L. Smith HS

Tuesday, January 22
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Postponed- Mount Tabor High School Away
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Swimming Postponed- Conference Meet @ Greensboro Aquatics Center Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Mount Tabor High School Home
6:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Postponed- Mount Tabor High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Postponed- Mount Tabor High School Home

Wednesday, January 23
4:30 PM Coed Varsity Track Cancelled- Southeast Guilford High School GCS Polar Bear Meet @ SEGHS Away

Thursday, January 24
5:00 PM Mens Varsity Wrestling Mount Tabor High School Home

Friday, January 25
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Basketball Glenn Away
6:00PM Womens Varsity Basketball Ben L. Smith High School Home
6:30PM Mens Junior Varsity Basketball Ben L. Smith High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Basketball Ben L. Smith High School Home

Saturday, January 26
No events scheduled

