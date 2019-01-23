College Softball News – Guilford’s Carver Named Preseason All-American

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Guilford College senior Makayla Carver (Granite Falls, N.C./South Caldwell) earned Preseason First Team All-America recognition from the Fastpitch News (FPN) Wednesday. She is one of 15 first-team honorees, and one of 45 students recognized overall.

Carver earned Third Team All-America recognition from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in 2018. She also earned NFCA First Team All-Atlantic Region recognition for the second straight season and repeated as a First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honoree last year. The outfielder led the ODAC and ranked fifth in Division with a .514 batting average in 34 contests. The batting average ranks third in school history. Carver also topped the league in slugging percentage (.793) and her .565 on-base percentage stood second in the ODAC and 13th nationally. Her slugging percentage is second-highest in Guilford history, while her on-base percentage ranks third. She smacked 57 hits, including 13 doubles and six home runs. Carver drove in 24 runs from her lead-off position and swiped 13 bases in 13 attempts.

Carver shares the school record for career doubles (41) and enters her senior season ranked second in runs (119), second in stolen bases (49) and fourth in hits (170).

Coach Dennis Shores’ Quakers posted an 18-24 mark and a 5-13 record in league games last spring. The Quakers return 20 letter winners, including Carver, for the 2019 campaign, which begins February 16 at home against Pfeiffer University.