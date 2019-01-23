Eastern Guilford football coach Joe Glass looking to head back home

Got word today from the football loop that Eastern Guilford head football coach Joe Glass is looking to head back toward home…Glass will step down as the head football coach at Eastern Guilford after one season/year, and head back to Lincolnton, N.C. and look to become the head coach at Lincolnton High School…

Last season under Coach Joe Glass, the Eastern Guilford Wildcats were (10-3), and finished second in the conference(Mid-Piedmont 3-A) to the Southeast Guilford Falcons…Easter Guilford made it to Round Two of the NCHSAA football playoffs and were stopped by Southeast Guilford, 9-3, in Overtime….

The Lincolnton High School Wolves finished (2-9) last season(2018) and with a conference mark of (1-6), the Wolves did not qualify for the NCHSAA playoffs…

Coach Glass will get with his players sometime this week or early next week and officially share the news of his departure with the EG Wildcats and after one year in Gibsonville, he will begin to try and line up a job/position at Lincolnton High School and hope to make the transition to Lincolnton, ASAP, so he can be there for the Spring football practices/workouts…

It will not be a fast move, but it will be a timely move, and Eastern Guilford will begin to move on looking for and finding a replacement for a very effective football coach, as they begin the job search of replacing Joe Glass….

Coach Glass did a super job with the EG ‘Cats in transitioning to the lead role at Eastern, after former EG head coach Doug Robertson resigned and took the head job as football coach for the Thomasville Bulldogs at the end of the 2017 season…..

All being said and the time with the players and others to come, Eastern will start that tough task of trying to find Coach Joe Glass’ successor….There will be a lot of names being tossed around, and we will toss around a few, in a few days…..

