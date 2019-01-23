Greensboro College Pride Men Fall To Methodist Monarchs Despite Second Half Push:Greyson Collins(Ragsdale HS/Caldwell Academy) with 17 Pride points/K.J. Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 10 pts. for GC Pride

Pride Men Fall To Monarchs Despite Second Half Push

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Keyshawn Dorsey tallied a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Greensboro College men’s basketball team fell to the Monarchs of Methodist University Wednesday 98-85.

The Monarchs were able to open up a 28-15 lead over the first nine minutes of action before Greensboro pulled back to within seven following a 6-0 run.

Erick Peaks Jr. tallied the first four points of the run before Michael Phifer capped it off with his second basket of the game.

However, Methodist continued to stay hot from the field and was able to extend their lead out to 57-34 at halftime.

Despite facing the 17-point deficit, the Pride came out scorching to start the second half as they used a 19-5 run over the first four minutes to pull within three at 59-56.

During the run, Greensboro connected on eight of their 10 shots from the field, including three three-pointers.

Keyford Langley scored nine of his 10 points, while Phifer, Peaks Jr., and Dorsey combined for 10 points.

Over the next 1:30, Methodist was once again able to extend their lead out to eight points but Greensboro came roaring back with a 14-4 run to tie the game at 68.

As the run progressed, Dorsey tallied an electrifying put-back dunk before Greyson Collins hit the game tying three-pointer from the right wing.

However, the Pride was unable to hold the momentum as Methodist pulled away over the final nine minutes to secure the victory.

“I told the guys in the locker room that it was not for a lack of effort tonight that we came up short,” Associate Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “It has been the story of our season that we allow teams to open up a big lead and then battle back but by that point our guys are just out of gas.”

Peaks Jr. finished the contest with a team-leading 18 points while Phifer and Collins both had 17 points. In addition to his 10-point effort, Langley dished out seven assists.

The Pride men will have a week break before the return to action on Jan. 30 when they host the Cougars of Averett University at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.