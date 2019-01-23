GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this week/Plus Statewide Basketball Polls from MaxPreps.com
Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(17-0)
2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(13-3)
3)Southern Guilford Storm(11-3)
4)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(11-7)
5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-6)
6)Ragsdale Tigers(10-5)
7)Page Pirates(9-8)
8)Dudley Panthers(8-9)
9)High Point Central Bison(9-9)
10)TIE:Grimsley Whirlies(7-10)/Northern Guilford(7-9)
TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..
1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-1)
2)TIE:Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-4)/Southeast Guilford Falcons(15-1)
4)High Point Central Bison(15-3)
5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(14-4)
6)Dudley Panthers(13-4)
7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(9-4)
8)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(11-5)
9)Southern Guilford Storm(7-7)
10)TBA
TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:
1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(17-3)
2)Greensboro Day Bengals(21-5)
3)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-3)
4)The Burlington School Spartans(19-5)
5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(17-5)
6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(16-7)
7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(10-7)
8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(17-3)
9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(7-4)
10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(8-11)
GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools:
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-0) in Kernersville, N.C.
2)Greensboro Day School Bengals(15-6)
3)The Burlington School Spartans(18-1)
4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-5)
5)Forsyth Country Day Furies(12-7))
6)Community Baptist School Conquerors(14-7)….in Reidsville, N.C.
7)High Point Home Educators(7-5)….Coached by Alfonso Scandrett, former N.C. A&T athletic director…
8)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(7-7)
9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(8-9)…in Kernersville, N.C.
Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools
1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(17-0)
2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(17-2)
3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(13-3)
4)Greensboro Day School Bengals(21-5)
7)Southern Guilford Storm(11-3)
5)Smith Golden Eagles(11-7)
6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-6)
8)The Burlington School Spartans(19-5)
9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-3)
10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(17-5)
Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools
1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-0)
2)Ragsdale Tigers(15-1)
3)TIE:Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-4)/Southeast Guilford Falcons(15-1)
5)Greensboro Day School Bengals(15-6)
6)The Burlington School Spartans(18-1)
7)High Point Central Bison(15-3)
8)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(14-4)
9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-5)
10)Dudley Panthers(13-4)
**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********
Top 4-A Boys Teams in North Carolina:
1 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 13-2
2 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0
3 Independence (Charlotte) 12-3
4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-2
5 Panther Creek (Cary) 15-2
6 South Central (Winterville) 15-1
7 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 11-4
8 Knightdale 12-2
9 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 12-3
10 Olympic (Charlotte) 11-4
11 Holly Springs 13-3
12 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 13-3 (Highest Ranking Guilford County team in the Top 20)
Top 3-A Boys Teams in the state of North Carolina:
(Four Guilford County Teams among the Top 20)
1 Cox Mill (Concord) 15-1
2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 17-0
3 Hillside (Durham) 15-0
4 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 14-1
5 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 16-1
6 Freedom (Morganton) 14-1
7 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 13-0
8 Southern Durham (Durham) 12-3
9 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 11-3
10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 12-5
11 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 11-7
20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 12-6
Top 4-A Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina:
(Three Guilford County teams among the Top 20)
1 Wakefield (Raleigh) 15-1
2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 14-1
3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 15-1
4 David W. Butler (Matthews) 14-1
5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 15-1
6 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 12-5
7 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 14-2
8 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 12-3
9 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 13-3
10 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 12-4
11 E.A. Laney (Wilmington) 16-1
12 Jordan (Durham) 14-2
13 High Point Central (High Point) 15-3
Top 3-A Girls Team in the state of North Carolina:
(Three Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)
1 Erwin (Asheville) 17-0
2 Enka 14-2
3 Freedom (Morganton) 14-1
4 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 15-1
5 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 16-1
6 Jacksonville 11-3
7 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 15-1
8 North Iredell (Olin) 12-2
9 West Rowan (Mt. Ulla) 14-2
10 Statesville 12-3
11 Kings Mountain 12-2
12 Person (Roxboro) 14-1
13 Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) 15-1
14 D.H. Conley (Greenville) 11-1
15 Tuscola (Waynesville) 10-5
16 Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro) 14-2
17 Asheville 10-5
18 Asheboro 12-4
19 Hickory 9-4 14.1
20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 14-4
21 Terry Sanford (Fayetteville) 11-3
22 Havelock 8-2
23 Eastern Wayne (Goldsboro) 13-4
24 Watauga (Boone) 9-6
25 Dudley (Greensboro) 13-4
