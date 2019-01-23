GreensboroSports.com High School Basketball Polls for this week/Plus Statewide Basketball Polls from MaxPreps.com

Guilford County Public Schools TOP TEN POLL for the boys…..

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(17-0)

2)Northwest Guilford Vikings(13-3)

3)Southern Guilford Storm(11-3)

4)Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles(11-7)

5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-6)

6)Ragsdale Tigers(10-5)

7)Page Pirates(9-8)

8)Dudley Panthers(8-9)

9)High Point Central Bison(9-9)

10)TIE:Grimsley Whirlies(7-10)/Northern Guilford(7-9)

TOP TEN POLL GIRLS for the Guilford County public schools…..

1)Ragsdale Tigers(15-1)

2)TIE:Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-4)/Southeast Guilford Falcons(15-1)

4)High Point Central Bison(15-3)

5)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(14-4)

6)Dudley Panthers(13-4)

7)High Point Andrews Red Raiders(9-4)

8)Northern Guilford Nighthawks(11-5)

9)Southern Guilford Storm(7-7)

10)TBA

TOP TEN POLL BOYS for the Guilford County-area private schools:

1)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(17-3)

2)Greensboro Day Bengals(21-5)

3)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-3)

4)The Burlington School Spartans(19-5)

5)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(17-5)

6)High Point Christian Academy Cougars(16-7)

7)Wesleyan Christian Academy Trojans(10-7)

8)Triad Math and Science Academy Tigers(17-3)

9)Oak Ridge Military Academy Cadets(7-4)

10)Westchester Country Day Wildcats(8-11)

GIRLS FINE NINE POLL for the Private Schools:

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-0) in Kernersville, N.C.

2)Greensboro Day School Bengals(15-6)

3)The Burlington School Spartans(18-1)

4)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-5)

5)Forsyth Country Day Furies(12-7))

6)Community Baptist School Conquerors(14-7)….in Reidsville, N.C.

7)High Point Home Educators(7-5)….Coached by Alfonso Scandrett, former N.C. A&T athletic director…

8)Vandalia Christian School Vikings(7-7)

9)North Carolina Leadership Academy Falcons(8-9)…in Kernersville, N.C.

Combined BOYS TOP TEN POLL with the Public and Private Schools

1)Southwest Guilford Cowboys(17-0)

2)Piedmont Classical School Bobcats(17-2)

3)Northwest Guilford Vikings(13-3)

4)Greensboro Day School Bengals(21-5)

7)Southern Guilford Storm(11-3)

5)Smith Golden Eagles(11-7)

6)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(12-6)

8)The Burlington School Spartans(19-5)

9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(14-3)

10)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(17-5)

Girls Combined TOP TEN POLL with the Public and the Private Schools

1)Westridge Academy Golden Knights(16-0)

2)Ragsdale Tigers(15-1)

3)TIE:Northwest Guilford Vikings(12-4)/Southeast Guilford Falcons(15-1)

5)Greensboro Day School Bengals(15-6)

6)The Burlington School Spartans(18-1)

7)High Point Central Bison(15-3)

8)Eastern Guilford Wildcats(14-4)

9)Bishop McGuinness Villains(12-5)

10)Dudley Panthers(13-4)

**********All of these Statewide Polls coming from MaxPreps.com**********

Top 4-A Boys Teams in North Carolina:

1 North Mecklenburg (Huntersville) 13-2

2 Millbrook (Raleigh) 17-0

3 Independence (Charlotte) 12-3

4 Wakefield (Raleigh) 14-2

5 Panther Creek (Cary) 15-2

6 South Central (Winterville) 15-1

7 West Charlotte (Charlotte) 11-4

8 Knightdale 12-2

9 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 12-3

10 Olympic (Charlotte) 11-4

11 Holly Springs 13-3

12 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 13-3 (Highest Ranking Guilford County team in the Top 20)

Top 3-A Boys Teams in the state of North Carolina:

(Four Guilford County Teams among the Top 20)

1 Cox Mill (Concord) 15-1

2 Southwest Guilford (High Point) 17-0

3 Hillside (Durham) 15-0

4 Walter M. Williams (Burlington) 14-1

5 Northern Nash (Rocky Mount) 16-1

6 Freedom (Morganton) 14-1

7 Eastern Alamance (Mebane) 13-0

8 Southern Durham (Durham) 12-3

9 Southern Guilford (Greensboro) 11-3

10 Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem) 12-5

11 Ben L. Smith (Greensboro) 11-7

20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 12-6

Top 4-A Girls Teams in the state of North Carolina:

(Three Guilford County teams among the Top 20)

1 Wakefield (Raleigh) 15-1

2 Heritage (Wake Forest) 14-1

3 Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte) 15-1

4 David W. Butler (Matthews) 14-1

5 Ragsdale (Jamestown) 15-1

6 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh) 12-5

7 Leesville Road (Raleigh) 14-2

8 Mallard Creek (Charlotte) 12-3

9 West Forsyth (Clemmons) 13-3

10 Northwest Guilford (Greensboro) 12-4

11 E.A. Laney (Wilmington) 16-1

12 Jordan (Durham) 14-2

13 High Point Central (High Point) 15-3

Top 3-A Girls Team in the state of North Carolina:

(Three Guilford County Teams among the Top 25)

1 Erwin (Asheville) 17-0

2 Enka 14-2

3 Freedom (Morganton) 14-1

4 E.E. Smith (Fayetteville) 15-1

5 Jesse Carson (China Grove) 16-1

6 Jacksonville 11-3

7 Southeast Guilford (Greensboro) 15-1

8 North Iredell (Olin) 12-2

9 West Rowan (Mt. Ulla) 14-2

10 Statesville 12-3

11 Kings Mountain 12-2

12 Person (Roxboro) 14-1

13 Cuthbertson (Waxhaw) 15-1

14 D.H. Conley (Greenville) 11-1

15 Tuscola (Waynesville) 10-5

16 Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro) 14-2

17 Asheville 10-5

18 Asheboro 12-4

19 Hickory 9-4 14.1

20 Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville) 14-4

21 Terry Sanford (Fayetteville) 11-3

22 Havelock 8-2

23 Eastern Wayne (Goldsboro) 13-4

24 Watauga (Boone) 9-6

25 Dudley (Greensboro) 13-4