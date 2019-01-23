High Point MBB Travels to Longwood Thursday

High Point at Longwood

WHEN: Thursday, January 24 | 7 p.m.

WHERE: Farmville, Va. | Willett Hall

SERIES RECORD: 33rd meeting, HPU leads, 24-8

LIVE STATS: Click Here

AUDIO: High Point Panther Radio Network

VIDEO: ESPN+

GAME NOTES: Click Here

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (10-8, 2-1 Big South) continues Big South Conference on the road on Thursday night (Jan. 24) at Longwood. Tip-off at Willett Hall is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

PAW PRINTS

• This will be the 33rd meeting between the two schools with HPU leading the series, 24-8. High Point won the two regular season meetings, but Longwood was victorious in the Big South Tournament first round last season.

• HPU head coach Tubby Smith will face Longwood for the first time in his head coaching career.

• The Panthers return to Big South play after having their bye in the conference schedule. Last time out, HPU defeated Big South newcomer USC Upstate, 71-54, Jan. 16 at the Millis Center.

• HPU opened up on the game on a 26-6 run and never looked back. Junior Brandonn Kamga had a game-high 19 points, while fellow junior Jahaad Proctor added 17 points.

• With 13 rebounds against the Spartans, senior Ricky Madison has recorded 11 or more boards in each of the last three games and is averaging 11.5 in conference play.

• Madison has six double-digit rebounding games this year after recording two in his first three seasons in the Purple & White. Madison also has four double-doubles this season.

• Senior Jordan Whitehead has enjoyed time so far in 2019. The forward was averaging 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds before the year end and is averaging 9.6 points and 8.2 rebounds in five games so far in the new year.

• High Point is 7-1 when it is leading or tied at halftime and 3-7 when trailing at the break.

• The Panthers have scored 59.6 of their points from 2-pointers, the third-highest ratio in the country.

• As part of Suits and Sneakers Week for Coaches vs. Cancer, the High Point coaching staff will be wearing sneakers with their suits during the game to raise awareness for Coaches vs. Cancer and the fight against cancer.

• The HPU staff will also be wearing sneakers for the UNC Asheville game on Saturday, Jan. 26.

HISTORY vs. LONGWOOD

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs with High Point leading the series, 24-8. HPU have won 10 out of the last 12 meetings, including both meetings in the regular season last year. Longwood was victorious in the latest matchup, a 68-55 win in the first round of the Big South Tournament on Feb. 27, 2018.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 82-78 (.513) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-24, .467), Liberty (17-24, .415) and Longwood (24-8, .750). High Point is 62-56 (.525) against Big South programs from Virginia and 20-22 (.476) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 0-2 against teams from Virginia this season, falling at William & Mary and against Richmond.

TUBBY SMITH vs. LONGWOOD

HPU head coach Tubby Smith is facing Longwood for the first time in his head coaching career.

A LOOK AT THE LANCERS

Longwood is 12-9 on the season and 2-4 in conference play after falling to Radford, 72-59, on Monday (Jan. 21) in Farmville, Va. Isaiah Walton leads the Lancers with 18.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per contest. Shabooty Phillips and JaShaun Smith are also averaging double figures in scoring with 13.9 and 10.1 points per game, respectively.

NEXT UP

The Panthers return home to continue Big South play against UNC Asheville on Saturday (Jan. 26). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.