HPU WBB: Bockrath Leads Panthers to 65-60 Win Over Campbell

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Campbell, 65-60, Tuesday (Jan. 22) night in the Millis Center.

High Point (11-6, 4-2) out-shot Campbell (11-7, 3-4) 43.4 percent (23-53)-35.0 percent (21-60) from the field and 41.7 percent (5-12)-28.6 percent (8-28) from three. The Panthers grabbed 38 rebounds and 15 steals, while the Camels had 36 boards and eight steals. HPU dished out 14 assists and forced 20 Campbell turnovers.

“It felt good to be home,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “We haven’t been home for a while. The home stand for the next four games is going to be nice. I just felt like defensively we were pretty solid the first half and even in the third quarter. I felt like the third quarter was a great quarter for us, obviously. I think the fourth quarter might have been a great quarter for the fans because that was a quarter where everybody scored a lot of points. We’ve got to figure out some things and get back into our rhythm, but a win is a win and I’m proud of our kids.”

Senior Emma Bockrath led the Purple & White with a season-high 23 points on 8-13 shooting and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. She added three steals and three assists. Bockrath made her only 3-point attempt and went 6-8 from the free throw line. Senior Shea Morgan led HPU in assists with five. Morgan pitched in six points, seven boards and two steals.

Campbell scored to open the second half and cut the Panthers’ lead to 25-24 before HPU reeled off 14-straight points to take a 39-24 lead. High Point led 43-29 going into the fourth quarter. The teams traded baskets at the beginning of the fourth quarter until Campbell went on a 7-0 run to cut High Point’s lead to 53-47 with 4:11 remaining in the game. HPU stretched the lead back to 11 at 60-49, but the Camels fought back to cut it back to four points at 64-60. Senior Lindsey Edwards sank a free throw with five seconds remaining to push HPU’s lead back to five and set the final score at 65-60.

HPU went 8-13 (61.5 percent) from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and 14-22 (63.6 percent) in the game.

High Point took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter. The Camels tied the game at 17 before HPU went on a 5-0 run to take a 22-17 lead. The Panthers led 25-21 going into halftime. High Point logged nine steals and five assists compared to Campbell’s three assists and three steals in the first half. Both teams had 19 rebounds at halftime.

Edwards added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals for the Panthers, while junior Camryn Brown recorded nine points, three assists and three rebounds.

The Panthers out-scored the Camels in the paint (24-22), in second chance points (8-6) and in fast break points (8-6). High Point led for 39 minutes of the game.

Lauren Carter led Campbell with 16 points, while Taya Bolden had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers will host Charleston Southern on Saturday, Jan. 26. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in the Millis Center.